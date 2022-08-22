Read full article on original website
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Two arrested for connection to homicide in Corona where man was found dead in church parking lot
Police arrested two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Corona last week, after a man's body was found in a church parking lot. The initial incident occurred on Aug. 17, when police were dispatched to the scene of the Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after reports of a body being found in the church's parking lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s which showed signs of trauma. After a week's worth of investigation, Corona Police Department officers located a vehicle they believed to belong to one of the suspects in the 1500...
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday.
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
2 arrested after man’s body found in Corona church parking lot
Just over a week after a body was found in a church parking lot in Corona, police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder and other charges. The body of a man in his late 30s was found at about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Sherman […]
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
foxla.com
Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton
COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella
A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street. Deputies said they were notified of the incident just after 2:00 a.m.m when a driver passed by the location and saw a person down in the street. The post Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless man accused of stealing groceries, trying to set store manager on fire in Moreno Valley
The homeless man accused of trying to set a store manager on fire after he tried to stop him for stealing groceries in Moreno Valley has been charged.
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coronors Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
Warrant issued after drug, gun suspect fails to show in court
A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court today and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, The post Warrant issued after drug, gun suspect fails to show in court appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
‘Just normal Fontana stuff’: Police search for gunman who shot innocent bystander
Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man who is believed to have fired his gun in Fontana and hit an innocent bystander. The suspect has been identified as Javier Torres who was among two groups who got into a fight at Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar on Sierra Lakes Parkway on Aug. 13. The fight […]
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows
A man brandished a long-handled blade during a street takeover in Anaheim. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.
northcountydailystar.com
Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos
He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
