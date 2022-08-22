Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
PETS・
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials announced that there have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the state. The state reported 131 new known cases of COVID-19 from Monday. The total...
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
WMUR.com
Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
Injured RI man rescued while hiking in New Hampshire
A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’
EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Lottery website experiences cyberattack
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Lottery officials warned of a cyberattack on its website on Friday. Officials said people visiting the site should not click on any pop-up messages. Lottery officials announced this cyber attack around 9:30 a.m., though it is unclear when the attack first began. The attack...
WMUR.com
Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
WMUR.com
Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS plan for child care resources focused on long-term strength
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There is a shortage of childcare workers in New Hampshire, and the state is hoping to help. Retirements during the pandemic and not enough people entering the field are leaving many businesses short-staffed. Discovery Child Enrichment Center in Portsmouth is a big operation at full capacity....
thetrek.co
Almost Quitting in New Hampshire
I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
WMUR.com
Granite State Debates Criteria
PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
