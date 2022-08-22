ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
PETS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials announced that there have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the state. The state reported 131 new known cases of COVID-19 from Monday. The total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government
WMUR.com

Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’

EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
Virus
Health
Politics
Science
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Lottery website experiences cyberattack

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Lottery officials warned of a cyberattack on its website on Friday. Officials said people visiting the site should not click on any pop-up messages. Lottery officials announced this cyber attack around 9:30 a.m., though it is unclear when the attack first began. The attack...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
MILITARY
WMUR.com

Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
thetrek.co

Almost Quitting in New Hampshire

I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
TRAVEL
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Granite State Debates Criteria

PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
POLITICS

