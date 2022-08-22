Read full article on original website
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin wants to shield road contractors from being 'crushed' by inflation
Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller has a simple message for road builders struggling to complete Virginia transportation projects for prices that may not cover the rising costs of materials essential for doing the work - the state has your back. Miller, a former member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, said...
heraldcourier.com
Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week
Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Buchanan residents tell Kaine, Griffith how the flood has affected their lives
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) met in the parking lot of Twin Valley High School on Friday before visiting the homes of families affected by the floods in Buchanan County talking about common ground and getting local residents the help they need from Washington.
heraldcourier.com
Their View | Virginia schools must teach social science, history with context
Plenty of intrigue already surrounded a presentation scheduled last week to discuss changes in the way the Virginia Department of Education will teach students history and social science. The state superintendent of public instruction’s last-minute postponement of that presentation just added to the anxiety. State Superintendent Jillian Balow delayed...
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin plans major reform of Virginia's workforce development efforts
NEWPORT NEWS - Two obscure economic stats – the number of Virginians leaving the state and the number choosing not to work - are what Gov. Glenn Youngkin watches most closely these days. And they are sparking a sweeping new approach to workforce development he expects to unveil in...
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Daniel Boone (1-0) at West Ridge (1-0) Last meeting: First meeting (West Ridge won by COVID forfeit, Aug. 27, 2021 at Gray) This is the first on-field meeting between these clubs after COVID forced the Trailblazers to opt out of last year’s game. Both teams won opening week games, with Cale Bryant rolling up more than 260 yards and four touchdowns in West Ridge’s win over Volunteer, while Daniel Boone opened with a 26-0 blanking of South Greene. West Ridge won 41-6 despite losing four fumbles, but the Wolves did force five, including four interceptions. Aiden Riner led the Trailblazers with 124 yards. The schedule definitely gets tougher, with Region 1-6A opponents Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on tap over the next weeks for the Wolves.
