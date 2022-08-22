ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

heraldcourier.com

Youngkin wants to shield road contractors from being 'crushed' by inflation

Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller has a simple message for road builders struggling to complete Virginia transportation projects for prices that may not cover the rising costs of materials essential for doing the work - the state has your back. Miller, a former member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, said...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week

Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Their View | Virginia schools must teach social science, history with context

Plenty of intrigue already surrounded a presentation scheduled last week to discuss changes in the way the Virginia Department of Education will teach students history and social science. The state superintendent of public instruction’s last-minute postponement of that presentation just added to the anxiety. State Superintendent Jillian Balow delayed...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Daniel Boone (1-0) at West Ridge (1-0) Last meeting: First meeting (West Ridge won by COVID forfeit, Aug. 27, 2021 at Gray) This is the first on-field meeting between these clubs after COVID forced the Trailblazers to opt out of last year’s game. Both teams won opening week games, with Cale Bryant rolling up more than 260 yards and four touchdowns in West Ridge’s win over Volunteer, while Daniel Boone opened with a 26-0 blanking of South Greene. West Ridge won 41-6 despite losing four fumbles, but the Wolves did force five, including four interceptions. Aiden Riner led the Trailblazers with 124 yards. The schedule definitely gets tougher, with Region 1-6A opponents Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on tap over the next weeks for the Wolves.
VIRGINIA STATE

