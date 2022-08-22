Daniel Boone (1-0) at West Ridge (1-0) Last meeting: First meeting (West Ridge won by COVID forfeit, Aug. 27, 2021 at Gray) This is the first on-field meeting between these clubs after COVID forced the Trailblazers to opt out of last year’s game. Both teams won opening week games, with Cale Bryant rolling up more than 260 yards and four touchdowns in West Ridge’s win over Volunteer, while Daniel Boone opened with a 26-0 blanking of South Greene. West Ridge won 41-6 despite losing four fumbles, but the Wolves did force five, including four interceptions. Aiden Riner led the Trailblazers with 124 yards. The schedule definitely gets tougher, with Region 1-6A opponents Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on tap over the next weeks for the Wolves.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO