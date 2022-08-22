Read full article on original website
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
Many Americans across the country are expecting that more stimulus funds will arrive in their bank accounts. The persistent financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rising inflation connected to previous stimulus payments and ongoing problems with supply chains that the epidemic interrupted, are what drive the demand for additional payments.
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
PANDEMIC homebuying has finally started plummeting all across the country. Specifically 10 cities and towns in America, according to Redfin. As of July, tons of sellers were forced to drop their asking price - possibly a sign of a cooling housing market. Or, an indicator that the Federal Reserve raising...
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
