5 Ways Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Elvis Crespo’s ‘Suavemente’ in New ‘Neverita’ Video: Watch

Bad Bunny blessed fans Monday (Aug. 22) by releasing the music video for “Neverita,” from his eight-week Billboard 200-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti .

The three-minute video takes us back to the ’90s with its VHS vibes. The video is a tribute to Elvis Crespo ‘s “Suavemente,” released in 1998, with its green-screen images and bright colors. The “Neverita” music video is Un Verano Sin Ti’s fourth official clip, following “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito.” “Neverita” has so far peaked at No. 11 on Billboard ‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 21).

After watching the music video on repeat, here are five ways Bad Bunny is channeling Elvis Crespo in his new video:

The outfits

He starts off with the very classic black leather suit paired with a turtleneck and then features the more casual high-waisted jeans styled with a black leather belt and a tucked-in long-sleeved button-down shirt and bold oval gray sunglasses.

The dance moves

The iconic and high-energy moves include merengue swiveling, so the whole body twists. Bunny perfectly nailed Crespo’s dance moves from “Suavemente.”

More than one Bunny

Why use one Bad Bunny when you can have three in the same video? That’s precisely how Elvis Crespo was featured in his video, having all three versions do his signature dance moves all at the same time.

Green screen

The magic of the green screen means the possibilities are endless: You can go from dark to neon colors, split screens, have the Teletubbies iconic greenery background or a UFO taking one of the models featured in the video to the moon where a Puerto Rican flag stands tall.

Four squares

At one point, Bunny also splits his screen in four squares where he’s wearing four different outfits, which we can also see in Crespo’s “Suavemente” video. Both are even wearing a baseball cap in the fourth square.