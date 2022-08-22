ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for Pennsylvania business owners

(The Center Square) – In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers. Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
The Center Square

Hawaii tops states in most delinquent student loans

(The Center Square) – Hawaii has the highest amount of student loan balances past due or in default in the nation, according to a new report. Biden announced Wednesday an executive order to use taxpayer money to pay off $10,000 of student loan debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Census Bureau#K12#Reason Foundation
The Center Square

Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The Center Square

Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
REAL ESTATE
The Center Square

New property tax transparency process begins next month

(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy