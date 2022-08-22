(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO