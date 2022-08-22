Read full article on original website
Related
Student loan forgiveness arrives, but shrinking student numbers in PA remains a major problem
(The Center Square) – The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain. Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt...
New economic data shows that Georgia is outperforming many states
(The Center Square) — New economic data shows Georgia is outperforming many other states across the country. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 2.8% in July. A new WalletHub analysis found that Georgia has the 15th best change in its unemployment rate.
Washington state has the fourth least amount of student loan debt in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked No. 48 on a list of states and state designates with the most student debt, according to a new study released Tuesday by WalletHub. Only California, the District of Columbia, and Utah have less student debt. The personal finance website’s study is...
Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for Pennsylvania business owners
(The Center Square) – In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers. Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii tops states in most delinquent student loans
(The Center Square) – Hawaii has the highest amount of student loan balances past due or in default in the nation, according to a new report. Biden announced Wednesday an executive order to use taxpayer money to pay off $10,000 of student loan debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
Report: South Carolina inflation-adjusted K-12 spending rose 19% since 2002
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
Pennsylvania's economy still growing, but lags behind the national average
(The Center Square) – Labor force participation hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and job openings have fallen, but Pennsylvania employment gains “remain strong.”. The monthly economic update for August from the Independent Fiscal Office has a cautiously optimistic tone, with positive results from four leading economic indicators....
Missouri's Gov. Parson stumps for tax cut while Democrats promise scrutiny
(The Center Square) – On the second day of his four-day tour of Missouri’s larger communities, Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s message on Wednesday in St. Louis was that his proposed tax cut is fair, focused and won’t jeopardize state programs. When asked about possibly reducing or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot
Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
Georgia's Kemp plans to spend $100M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for law enforcement
(The Center Square) — Another day, another dollar dispersed. Georgia's governor is again turning to federal COVID-19 relief money to provide grants to another constituency. This time, he plans to give $100 million to law enforcement agencies statewide. Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to the American Rescue Plan and...
Californian disabled veterans weigh future elsewhere after silent defeat of property tax aid
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers quietly killed a bill this month that would have offered property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some former service members to weigh whether or not they can afford to stay in the Golden State. Senate Bill 1357 would have offered property...
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pritzker, Bailey address energy, Chicago, jobs at forum
(The Center Square) – Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about...
Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
CDC study shows big drop in life expectancy in New York
(The Center Square) – A new report released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows New York suffered the steepest drop in life expectancy of any state in 2020. After New York ranked third nationally with a life expectancy at birth of 80.7 years...
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1