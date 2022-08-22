Read full article on original website
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
kvrr.com
Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: One Dead, Two Hurt After Rainy Lake Business Caught Fire
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — One woman is dead and two more people are hurt after a business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday evening. According to Koochiching County officials, an 85-year-old woman was found dead inside the Northernaire Houseboats business. Her daughter, a 51-year-old woman, went into the...
UPMATTERS
WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
UPMATTERS
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
FOX 21 Online
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior
IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
FOX 21 Online
Rainy Lake Business Catches Fire, Two Hurt
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday, according to Koochiching County officials. The Northernaire Houseboats facility was engulfed in flames, with the call to firefighters coming in just after 5 p.m. Officials say two people are hurt: one person is in critical condition...
First responders sound the alarm: rural communities in Wisconsin face EMS shortage
During an emergency situation, most of us can expect help to arrive in minutes, but in rural areas, you may be left waiting for an ambulance for up to 45 minutes. Those wait times could increase. A rural EMS shortage is impacting communities all across the state, including ones in the Coulee Region.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead
A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m. Traffic was stopped in the right...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
Miss. man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s 6-year-old child he was babysitting
TUPELO, Miss. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child, who he was babysitting, and he was sentenced to over four decades in prison. According to the Daily Journal, on Nov. 12, 2019, Joshua Oakley was babysitting his girlfriend’s son...
