Saint Louis County, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: One Dead, Two Hurt After Rainy Lake Business Caught Fire

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — One woman is dead and two more people are hurt after a business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday evening. According to Koochiching County officials, an 85-year-old woman was found dead inside the Northernaire Houseboats business. Her daughter, a 51-year-old woman, went into the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
UPMATTERS

WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time

(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
FOX 21 Online

Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior

IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
IRON COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Rainy Lake Business Catches Fire, Two Hurt

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday, according to Koochiching County officials. The Northernaire Houseboats facility was engulfed in flames, with the call to firefighters coming in just after 5 p.m. Officials say two people are hurt: one person is in critical condition...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.

