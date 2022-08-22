Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO