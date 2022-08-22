Read full article on original website
Newly elected Montgomery County leaders sworn in, including County Mayor Wes Golden
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Newly elected Montgomery County officials were sworn in on Tuesday during a ceremony at the courthouse. The officials were sworn in by Mayor Jim Durrett, Judge Jill Ayers, Kellie Jackson and Judge Wayne Shelton. Among those sworn in was County Mayor Wes Golden, who...
‘They got nothing:’ Distribution of COVID hazard pay to city workers raises objections
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mike Ramey retired last year as a City of Clarksville employee during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he retired a few months too early, before what was later announced as the cutoff date for city workers to receive hazard pay for working during the pandemic.
Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
Ken Spiceland
Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Beatles vs. Stones tribute band to hold showdown at Downtown @ Sundown
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 2, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Beatles vs. Stones. Starting at 7 p.m., a tribute band will play a musical “showdown” of hit songs from the ’60s like “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
Room for cars, but no turn lane: Why that happens on Rossview Road, Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville residents have questions about the lack of turn lanes in certain parts of the city, particularly on Rossview Road and on Ted Crozier Boulevard. The Clarksville Street Department has shared details on both, but also two other projects. While there appears to be...
160th SOAR dedicates new training site for fallen Night Stalkers
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment held a dedication ceremony recently at Fort Campbell for a new Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site in remembrance of two fallen Night Stalkers. The training site honors Night Stalkers Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta...
Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Ebony Mullen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Pediatrician Ebony Mullen, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Mullen earned a B.S. in Biology from Iowa State University and completed her M.S. from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and most recently completed her pediatrics residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlie Myers
Charles Lester Myers, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A service will be held at a later date in Elko, NV. Charlie entered this life on December 26, 1948, in Las...
Dutch Bros Coffee opens second location in Clarksville Friday, this one on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dutch Bros Coffee will open their second location in Clarksville on Friday at 1879 Madison St. The opening comes just two weeks after the first location opened at 781 N. Second St. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon....
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall. The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts. “We are excited to continue this...
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
Ronald Izatt
A Funeral service for Ronald Izatt, 78, of Clarksville TN will be September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Bear Spring, TN. Chad Rowland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
APSU names Dr. Debra Rose Wilson as next Lenora C. Reuther Chair of Excellence in Nursing recipient
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Several years ago, Austin Peay State University received a generous gift that allowed the School of Nursing to create its first endowed professorship. The resulting Lenora C. Reuther Chair of Excellence was established to honor top-notch professors at Austin Peay who enrich the school through their special areas of expertise.
Weekend weather: Chance of storms for most of Labor Day weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance that thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Labor Day weekend. While Friday should be beautiful, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day all bring a 40% to 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the high will drop...
CMCSS tightens rules for spectators after shots fired during football game
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In response to the recent gunfire incident in the parking lot of West Creek High School, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System administration has decided to implement stricter policies to help keep students safe. At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, gunshots in the parking lot...
West Creek girl’s star striker leads nation in goals scored, with 23 in only six games
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek girl’s soccer has began their season with an overall record of 5-1. After losing in overtime against Clarksville High to open their season, the Coyotes have won five games in a row. During those five games, West Creek outscored opponents 35-2....
UPDATE: Young woman in stable condition after being hit by car on Peachers Mill Road
Update, 9 a.m. Thursday: The pedestrian involved in Wednesday’s crash is Sharneice Thornton, 19, of Clarksville. At last report she was in stable condition, according to Lt. Gill. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or might have video should contact Investigator Gadberry, 931-648-0656, ext....
