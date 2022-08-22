ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
Ken Spiceland

Kendall W. Spiceland, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
160th SOAR dedicates new training site for fallen Night Stalkers

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment held a dedication ceremony recently at Fort Campbell for a new Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site in remembrance of two fallen Night Stalkers. The training site honors Night Stalkers Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta...
Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Ebony Mullen

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Pediatrician Ebony Mullen, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Mullen earned a B.S. in Biology from Iowa State University and completed her M.S. from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and most recently completed her pediatrics residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kelly Curtis
Charlie Myers

Charles Lester Myers, age 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A service will be held at a later date in Elko, NV. Charlie entered this life on December 26, 1948, in Las...
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
APSU College of Business suiting up for second event with JCPenney

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will host its second Suit-Up event in partnership with JCPenney at Governors Square Mall. The partnership allows all APSU students and their families to purchase professional clothing at deep discounts. “We are excited to continue this...
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
Ronald Izatt

A Funeral service for Ronald Izatt, 78, of Clarksville TN will be September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Bear Spring, TN. Chad Rowland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Weekend weather: Chance of storms for most of Labor Day weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance that thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Labor Day weekend. While Friday should be beautiful, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day all bring a 40% to 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the high will drop...
CMCSS tightens rules for spectators after shots fired during football game

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In response to the recent gunfire incident in the parking lot of West Creek High School, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System administration has decided to implement stricter policies to help keep students safe. At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, gunshots in the parking lot...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

