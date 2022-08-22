Sarah Hyland Marries Bachelor In Paradise Star Wells Adams

The cutest couple in Hollywood are finally man and wife!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said “I do” at a California vineyard on Saturday, more than three years after getting engaged, as reported by Page Six .

The Modern Family star and The Bachelorette alum finally got to celebrate their big day over the weekend, after having to postpone twice due to the Covid pandemic.

Several of Sarah ’s co-stars were present at the intimate nuptials, including Sofia Vergara , Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould .

Pictures posted by attendees on social media reveal that Sofia was escorted to the event by her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez .

Meanwhile, Jesse , who played Sarah ‘s Uncle Mitchell on the show, was joined at the festivities by his husband, actor/producer Justin Mikita .

“Yay! Just . . . yay. I love my fake family,” Julie captioned a snap of herself with Nolan and Jesse (who portrayed her son and brother respectively), during what appeared to be a pre-wedding celebration.

Sarah , who rose to fame playing eldest daughter (and dim bulb) Haley on Modern Family , started dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender in October 2017.

Wells made all of Bachelor Nation very happy when he took a knee and proposed to Sarah in July 2019. The couple had hoped to exchange their vows in August 2020, but like so many other couples, the pandemic put their plans on hold.

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series,” Sarah wrote on Instagram on their would-be wedding day.

“We were supposed to get married today. Instead . . . we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.”

Sarah finally was able to celebrate with her closest friends during the “bridal shower of [her] dreams” back in June.

A snap of a custom clutch that read “Mrs. Adams” in gold lettering was captioned, “Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,” on Sarah ‘s Instagram Story at the time.

“Hosted by the most amazing maid of honor,” she said of her pal Ciara Robinson .

Among the few attendees were her “lifelong friend” and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens , EDM producer GG Magree , Grey’s Anatomy alum Kimberly Daugherty , former Bachelor Nick Viall ’s model girlfriend Natalie Joy , actress Ashley Newbrough and Jesse ‘s husband Justin .

Sarah is still on the fence about whether she would officially become “Mrs Adams” after the wedding. “My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” she said in June.

“I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

After all of her health issues ( Sarah suffers from kidney dysplasia and has undergone two kidney transplants in the last 10 years), Sarah and Wells deserve all the happiness in the world.

Maybe they can honeymoon in Sayulita this summer while Wells is filming Bachelor in Paradise .

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

