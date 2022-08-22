ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland Marries Bachelor In Paradise Star Wells Adams

By Debbie
 4 days ago
The cutest couple in Hollywood are finally man and wife!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said “I do” at a California vineyard on Saturday, more than three years after getting engaged, as reported by Page Six .

The Modern Family star and The Bachelorette alum finally got to celebrate their big day over the weekend, after having to postpone twice due to the Covid pandemic.

Several of Sarah ’s co-stars were present at the intimate nuptials, including Sofia Vergara , Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould .

Pictures posted by attendees on social media reveal that Sofia was escorted to the event by her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez .

Meanwhile, Jesse , who played Sarah ‘s Uncle Mitchell on the show, was joined at the festivities by his husband, actor/producer Justin Mikita .

“Yay! Just . . . yay. I love my fake family,” Julie captioned a snap of herself with Nolan and Jesse (who portrayed her son and brother respectively), during what appeared to be a pre-wedding celebration.

Sarah , who rose to fame playing eldest daughter (and dim bulb)  Haley on Modern Family , started dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender in October 2017.

Wells made all of Bachelor Nation very happy when he took a knee and proposed to Sarah in July 2019. The couple had hoped to exchange their vows in August 2020,  but like so many other couples, the pandemic put their plans on hold.

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series,” Sarah wrote on Instagram on their would-be wedding day.

“We were supposed to get married today. Instead . . . we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.”

Sarah finally was able to celebrate with her closest friends during the “bridal shower of [her] dreams” back in June.

A snap of a custom clutch that read “Mrs. Adams” in gold lettering was captioned, “Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,” on Sarah ‘s Instagram Story at the time.

“Hosted by the most amazing maid of honor,” she said of her pal Ciara Robinson .

Among the few attendees were her “lifelong friend” and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens , EDM producer GG Magree , Grey’s Anatomy alum Kimberly Daugherty , former Bachelor Nick Viall ’s model girlfriend Natalie Joy , actress Ashley Newbrough and Jesse ‘s husband Justin .

Sarah is still on the fence about whether she would officially become “Mrs Adams” after the wedding. “My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” she said in June.

“I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

After all of her health issues ( Sarah suffers from kidney dysplasia and has undergone two kidney transplants in the last 10 years), Sarah and Wells deserve all the happiness in the world.

Maybe they can honeymoon in Sayulita this summer while Wells is filming Bachelor in Paradise .

TELL US- DO YOU LOVE SARAH AND WELLS AS MUCH AS I DO? ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE THIS ADORABLE COUPLE FINALLY GET THEIR SPECIAL DAY?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

The post Sarah Hyland Marries Bachelor In Paradise Star Wells Adams appeared first on Reality Tea .

Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With His New Girlfriend

Love is in the air for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. Season 5 of the Netflix show featured the short-lived but heavily promoted relationship between one of the Oppenheim Group cofounders, Jason Oppenheim, and his “best friend” Chrishell Stause. The pair eventually split, albeit off camera, following their different goals for starting a family. “Jason was and is my […] The post Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With His New Girlfriend appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her

Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach. After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi […] The post Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”

Wedding bells were ringing, and Bravo’s cameras were rolling as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot earlier this week. After four years together, the Vanderpump Rules stars threw a massive destination wedding in Cancun for their family, friends, and fellow reality TV stars. The over-the-top celebration had over 100 guests, but one […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

