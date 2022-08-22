ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Joey James to Release New Single on September 9

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymzoF_0hQxt6It00
Cover art for forthcoming Joey James single.
Local singer-songwriter Joey James has just announced that his next single, "So Yesterday," will be released on all music streaming platforms on Sept. 9. It follows the recent release of the tune "Runaway," which James describes as a "Bonnie and Clyde-esque love song."

"'So Yesterday' has a more raw, real life approach," he says in a press release. "The song is very fast-paced. I wanted the song to feel like it was flying by, similar to how life currently feels at the moment. I try to write lyrics that can portray a double meaning. I think people who experience the same feelings I do can relate to one set of lyrics two different ways.”

The Cleveland Music Award nominee has focused on releasing singles that "depict a deeper meaning than what you would hear on surface level lyrics."

James plans to release his first full-length LP within the next few months.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Get a Load of Adam Driver in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Movie White Noise, Filmed in Cleveland

The teaser trailer for the Netflix movie White Noise just dropped on YouTube. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name and directed by Noah Baumbach, the hotly anticipated movie was filmed in Northeast Ohio last year. Filming took place in locations across the region, from Wellington in Lorain County, to Hiram College in Hiram, to Cleveland Heights, to Canton. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the movie follows a midwestern college professor of Hitler Studies and his family, who are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event. The film version was initially rumored to be titled Wheat Germ, but has retained the name of the novel for distribution.  Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola round out Baumbach's ensemble cast.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clyde, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Scene

Tickets for 'Hamilton' Dates at Playhouse Square This Winter Go On Sale Sept. 8

Tickets for the Hamilton's six-week engagement at Playhouse Square running Dec. 6 through Jan. 15 will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. They will not be sold at the box office. A limit of eight tickets per account will be enforced and casual fans, superfans and newbies can expect prices to range from $39 to $179. Once again, 40 seats running only $10 apiece will be set aside for a raffle for each performance. Details to come on that later. The first national tour of Hamilton played in Cleveland in 2018, and another was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland

As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bonnie And Clyde#Music Streaming#Music Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland Scene

Tony George, Now Formally Linked to HB6, Co-Hosting Fundraiser for Lee Weingart

Northeast Ohio restaurateur and businessman Tony George, who last week was formally linked to the House Bill 6 scandal, is co-hosting a fundraiser for Republican Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Lee Weingart Thursday. George and his wife Kristine will host the fundraiser alongside former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons and his wife Diane at the Gibbons home in Fairview Park. Gibbons was among the ragtag crew of conservatives who lost to J.D. Vance in the primary earlier this year.   Tickets to the fundraiser's general reception are $150 per person or $250 per couple.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to  campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
Cleveland Scene

PD Editor Chris Quinn Gets to Be Hero of Journalism for Doing Same Shit He Dragged Reporters for Doing

Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com high priest Chris Quinn donned his vestments Sunday and took to his pulpit to denounce the rules for credentialed media at a Friday rally in Youngstown featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quinn was so aghast, so livid with shock, at the restrictive rules imposed by the rally organizers, the pro-Trump GOP youth group Turning Point Action, that he sent no reporters to cover the event in protest. His column has now been approvingly shared on social media thousands of times, by supporters and national journalism personalities who cheer on what they regard as a heroic stance against the forces of Fascism.  These weekly Letter from the Editor columns, by the way, are not typically trenchant fare.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Scene

Platform Brewing Lays Off Nearly 30 at Production Facility in Cleveland

An estimated 25-30 employees at Platform Brewing Company's production facility in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood have been (or are in the process of being) laid off, Scene has learned. Those who work at the facility, brewing, testing, canning, packaging and warehousing all but Platform's Haze Jude IPA, (the brewery's cash cow, which is produced offsite in New Hampshire), received a message Thursday night on the company's Slack channel advising them not to come into work Friday. Employees told Scene that this message alluded to work being done at the building, but was "vague" and "seemed sketchy."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
120
Followers
58
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy