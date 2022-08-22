Love Is Blind Alums Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced

Season 2 of the Netflix dating show hit Love Is Blind has another casualty. While the show itself lacked a ton of drama, the aftermath of it being released had plenty of it . And now one of the two couples who opted to get married are splitting up.

As reported by People , Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after one year of marriage. If you watched their relationship, you might not be surprised. To me, they seemed mismatched and not particularly in love. I didn’t even think they would make it down the aisle. But they did and then mostly faded into the background to settle into marriage.

Despite recently attending events together and posting pics of a romantic beach shoot, the two are still calling it quits. As of a few days ago, Danielle still had her last name as “Thompson” on Instagram. Maybe she just didn’t get around to changing it, who knows.

Regardless, the couple have previously acknowledged issues within their marriage. But they were taking steps to fix them by going to couples counseling . Nick stated in March, “We’ve put frameworks in place for communication. We’ve had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that.”

He added, “Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, ‘Let’s table it and drop it and forget about it.’ There are so many different things that we’re applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward.”

As for Danielle’s take during the same interview, she explained how patience is important given the circumstances. She shared, “A lot of couples, when they’re dating, have the opportunity to naturally learn one another’s language as you would if you’re trying to learn a language outside of English. Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides.”

Danielle then concluded, “That’s why we are trying every single day to figure out how to interpret what the other person’s saying because my definition of something could be an entirely different definition of what he thinks something is. There’s a lot of unnecessary conflicts that happen just based on misinterpretation.”

