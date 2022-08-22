ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Love Is Blind Alums Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWNhz_0hQxt4XR00

Season 2 of the Netflix dating show hit Love Is Blind has another casualty. While the show itself lacked a ton of drama, the aftermath of it being released had plenty of it . And now one of the two couples who opted to get married are splitting up.

As reported by People , Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after one year of marriage. If you watched their relationship, you might not be surprised. To me, they seemed mismatched and not particularly in love. I didn’t even think they would make it down the aisle. But they did and then mostly faded into the background to settle into marriage.

Despite recently attending events together and posting pics of a romantic beach shoot, the two are still calling it quits. As of a few days ago, Danielle still had her last name as “Thompson” on Instagram. Maybe she just didn’t get around to changing it, who knows.

Regardless, the couple have previously acknowledged issues within their marriage. But they were taking steps to fix them by going to couples counseling . Nick stated in March, “We’ve put frameworks in place for communication. We’ve had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that.”

He added, “Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, ‘Let’s table it and drop it and forget about it.’ There are so many different things that we’re applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward.”

As for Danielle’s take during the same interview, she explained how patience is important given the circumstances. She shared, “A lot of couples, when they’re dating, have the opportunity to naturally learn one another’s language as you would if you’re trying to learn a language outside of English. Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides.”

Danielle then concluded, “That’s why we are trying every single day to figure out how to interpret what the other person’s saying because my definition of something could be an entirely different definition of what he thinks something is. There’s a lot of unnecessary conflicts that happen just based on misinterpretation.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT DANIELLE AND NICK ARE GETTING DIVORCED? DID YOU ENJOY WATCHING THEM ON LOVE IS BLIND?

[Photo Credi: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic]

The post Love Is Blind Alums Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With His New Girlfriend

Love is in the air for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. Season 5 of the Netflix show featured the short-lived but heavily promoted relationship between one of the Oppenheim Group cofounders, Jason Oppenheim, and his “best friend” Chrishell Stause. The pair eventually split, albeit off camera, following their different goals for starting a family. “Jason was and is my […] The post Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With His New Girlfriend appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Love Is Blind
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her

Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach. After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi […] The post Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Slams Teddi Mellencamp As “Disgusting” After Teddi Falsely Claims That Lisa “Had No Relationship” With Her Late Brother

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s beloved mother, Lois Rinna, passed away after suffering a stroke in November of 2021. RHOBH viewers have watched Rinna navigate her grief this season. Rinna repeatedly attacked her co-star, Sutton Stracke. She has also been “a flipping nightmare” on social media. Rinna jumped into a dispute between […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Slams Teddi Mellencamp As “Disgusting” After Teddi Falsely Claims That Lisa “Had No Relationship” With Her Late Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Nick Viall Says Rachel Recchia Is “Prioritizing Wrong Things” On The Bachelorette

It’s Monday night and the co-star of this season’s The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Recchia is crying again. This girl needs to find some self esteem and stop taking every guy who doesn’t love her as such a personal rejection. It’s about the journey, sweetheart, not  winning everyone’s heart. You only need to win ONE man’s heart, […] The post Nick Viall Says Rachel Recchia Is “Prioritizing Wrong Things” On The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”

Wedding bells were ringing, and Bravo’s cameras were rolling as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot earlier this week. After four years together, the Vanderpump Rules stars threw a massive destination wedding in Cancun for their family, friends, and fellow reality TV stars. The over-the-top celebration had over 100 guests, but one […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton is shaking the table once again. But does she even realize it? The latest season of RHOBH has given us viewers a LOT to talk about. Be it the love and praise for diamond holders like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, or the disdain for OG Kyle Richards […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Engagement To Natalie Joy

Could Nick Viall be dreaming of fancy cakes, flowers and yes, wedding rings? The Bachelor alum admits that he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together, as reported by E! Online. “We talk about it a lot,” Nick said about a possible future engagement. “We’ve been together for two years, we live together. I […] The post The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Engagement To Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Loves Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hairstyle

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel always has a full plate. She has raised over $100 million in aid for Ukraine through her BStrong Foundation. Bethenny shared that Bravo approached her about joining the new RHONY: Legacy series, which will feature alums from the franchise. Sadly, Bethenny doesn’t think that Bravo can […] The post Bethenny Frankel Loves Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hairstyle appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse

Up until now, I was trying to give Sanya Richards-Ross a chance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie certainly has an amazing story. I love that Housewives added an athlete to the mix. And an extremely accomplished one at that. Additionally, she seems perfectly nice and relatively cool. But something was niggling at me when […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jackie Goldschneider Says Melissa and Joe Gorga Made The Right Decision Skipping Teresa Guidice’s Wedding

Another season of Real Housewives of New Jersey means more family drama between Teresa Guidice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Oh, and Joe Gorga as well. Rumors about Joe and Melissa skipping out on Tre’s fairytale wedding to Luis Ruelas last week have had Housewives fans in a frenzy. Although some of the street’s mumblings have been debunked by Luis and Jennifer Aydin […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Says Melissa and Joe Gorga Made The Right Decision Skipping Teresa Guidice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud

The drama surrounding both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice this past week has been nothing short of heated. Although both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have yet to engage with each other publicly… the shade is real. In case you missed it, Teresa recently tied the knot with her now husband Luis Ruelas and rumors have been swirling as it’s now clear […] The post Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Austen Kroll And Craig Conover Are Opening A Restaurant In New York City Of “Reimagined Childhood Classics”

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover’s bromance has been one of the steadiest relationships ever on Southern Charm, and that’s saying something. The two best friends have been through it all — relationships, break-ups, business ventures, and more. They infiltrated Summer House as a duo, even though Austen managed to cause the most damage in the […] The post Austen Kroll And Craig Conover Are Opening A Restaurant In New York City Of “Reimagined Childhood Classics” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy