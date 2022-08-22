Read full article on original website
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay more confident following breakout season as Freshman All-American
EAST LANSING – Cal Haladay didn’t play a single defensive snap as a true freshman in 2020. Yet, when Michigan State’s defense took the field for the first time in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern, the linebacker was a starter. That was a surprising development...
Barry Sanders’ son joins Michigan State basketball team
EAST LANSING – The son of one of the greatest to wear the Honolulu blue will now suit up in the green and white. Nick Sanders, son of Lions great Barry Sanders, has joined Michigan State’s men’s basketball team as a freshman walk-on guard. Sanders (5-foot-9, 170...
With Michigan State deep at defensive tackle, it’s ‘pick your poison’
EAST LANSING – Michigan State lost both its starting defensive ends from last season, along with depth. The outlook at the interior of the line is much different. The Spartans return starting defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow, along with experience behind them. That makes it one of the strongest position groups on the team.
‘Where’s the juice?’: Watch Mel Tucker coach a Michigan State practice
EAST LANSING – The players aren’t the only ones working hard at Michigan State football practices. Michigan State recently put a microphone on head coach Mel Tucker and followed him through a Spartans preseason practice at the team’s facility. That provided fans a window into the Spartans...
Braylon Edwards predicts Michigan football will go undefeated in 2022
DETROIT -- Last season, former Michigan football star Braylon Edwards predicted a bounce-back season for the Wolverines, albeit with a couple of losses to their biggest rivals. This year, he’s projecting perfection.
Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe
The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids
ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
Jackson-area football players to watch in 2022
JACKSON -- A new football season is about to kick off with plenty of players poised to have big seasons. Here are some of the players around the Jackson area to keep an eye on in 2022.
Everything you need heading into Week 1 of the high school football season in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The 2022 football season is about to get underway. Teams are making the final preparations in order to be ready to kick off Week 1 games, with games around the area getting us off to a strong start to 2022.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
STATE OF MICHIGAN 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION SAGINAW COUNTY PUBLICATION OF HEARING CASE NO. 22-50517-NA TO: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS In the Matter of KYNDLE KAMARA DIOR WOODS and CHRISTOPHER TROY WOODS MOTHER: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS A petition requesting the court to take jurisdiction of the minor(s) named above has been filed with this court. A hearing on the petition will be conducted by the court on 09/21/2022 at 2:30 PM in the 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION, 3360 HOSPITAL ROAD, SAGINAW, MI 48603, (989) 799-2821 before Hon. Barbara L. Meter. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in termination of your parental rights. You are ORDERED to appear at the hearing on petition(s) of the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, praying the Court take jurisdiction of said child(ren) for the reasons set forth therein, and that said child(ren) be made a temporary and/or permanent ward(s) of this court for the purpose of foster care placement. Date: 8/22/2022.
