ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Barry Sanders’ son joins Michigan State basketball team

EAST LANSING – The son of one of the greatest to wear the Honolulu blue will now suit up in the green and white. Nick Sanders, son of Lions great Barry Sanders, has joined Michigan State’s men’s basketball team as a freshman walk-on guard. Sanders (5-foot-9, 170...
MLive.com

With Michigan State deep at defensive tackle, it’s ‘pick your poison’

EAST LANSING – Michigan State lost both its starting defensive ends from last season, along with depth. The outlook at the interior of the line is much different. The Spartans return starting defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow, along with experience behind them. That makes it one of the strongest position groups on the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Rochester, MI
MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
MLive.com

Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
ROCKFORD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Carlson
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Local Marketplace

STATE OF MICHIGAN 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION SAGINAW COUNTY PUBLICATION OF HEARING CASE NO. 22-50517-NA TO: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS In the Matter of KYNDLE KAMARA DIOR WOODS and CHRISTOPHER TROY WOODS MOTHER: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS A petition requesting the court to take jurisdiction of the minor(s) named above has been filed with this court. A hearing on the petition will be conducted by the court on 09/21/2022 at 2:30 PM in the 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION, 3360 HOSPITAL ROAD, SAGINAW, MI 48603, (989) 799-2821 before Hon. Barbara L. Meter. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in termination of your parental rights. You are ORDERED to appear at the hearing on petition(s) of the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, praying the Court take jurisdiction of said child(ren) for the reasons set forth therein, and that said child(ren) be made a temporary and/or permanent ward(s) of this court for the purpose of foster care placement. Date: 8/22/2022.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy