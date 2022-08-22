STATE OF MICHIGAN 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION SAGINAW COUNTY PUBLICATION OF HEARING CASE NO. 22-50517-NA TO: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS In the Matter of KYNDLE KAMARA DIOR WOODS and CHRISTOPHER TROY WOODS MOTHER: KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS A petition requesting the court to take jurisdiction of the minor(s) named above has been filed with this court. A hearing on the petition will be conducted by the court on 09/21/2022 at 2:30 PM in the 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION, 3360 HOSPITAL ROAD, SAGINAW, MI 48603, (989) 799-2821 before Hon. Barbara L. Meter. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that KATEZ LAMINIQUE WOODS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in termination of your parental rights. You are ORDERED to appear at the hearing on petition(s) of the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, praying the Court take jurisdiction of said child(ren) for the reasons set forth therein, and that said child(ren) be made a temporary and/or permanent ward(s) of this court for the purpose of foster care placement. Date: 8/22/2022.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO