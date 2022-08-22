ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami

By Bob Pepalis
 4 days ago
Three suspects in home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and other parts of metro Atlanta, including those that targeted celebrity homes, were arrested on Aug. 18 in Miami, a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson said.

The three suspects – Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 22, the spokesperson said in a news release.

The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested Caldwell, Anderson and Huff based on the investigation of the Sandy Springs Police Department. The three suspects were connected to armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and the metro Atlanta area, the spokesperson said.

Many of the burglaries were attributed to gang activity by the criminal organization known as “Drug Rich” or “RX,” police said in July .

A victim was shot on July 4 during the home invasion that occurred on Parkside Place. He is recovering from his injuries.

Sandy Springs Police had estimated at least 15 home invasions occurred in the past year with victims including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United players, rapper Gunna and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Marlo Hampton. A home in Sandy Springs Mariah Carey purchased in November 2021 was also one of those burglarized.

Sandy Springs Police Detectives traveled to Miami over the weekend to interview Caldwell, Anderson and Huff and confirm the arrests. A RICO case brought 220 charges against 24 gang members in indictments at a grand jury hearing on Aug. 22, four of which are outstanding. The charges include gang involvement, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and more.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department will extradite Caldwell, Anderson and Huff from Miami to the Fulton County Jail, according to the release.

