Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

‘Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy’: Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville. The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
FISTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
BUCKHORN, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Power theft using…jumper cables?

SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

97% of water restored to City of Hazard water customers, mayor says

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini explained Tuesday morning how hard city crews and outside crews have worked to restore water to City of Hazard water customers. So far, 97% of customers have water. The mayor said two of the city’s main water lines exploded. ”Then at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
1039thebulldog.com

SNAP disaster food benefits approved for all flood ravaged counties

Governor Andy Beshear has announced that disaster food benefits have been approved for all 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from the flooding. You can start applying for what they call DSNAP benefits tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24. You can apply by calling or going in person to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY

