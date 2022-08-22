Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
wymt.com
Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four weeks after flash flooding devastated portions of the region, stories of survival and bravery are still pouring in. Letcher County was one area hard-hit by flood water. Several communities across the county were submerged when heavy rain swamped the region. With hundreds...
wymt.com
Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
wymt.com
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
wymt.com
‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses. It is a two-part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all. ”At the same time...
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wymt.com
‘Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy’: Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville. The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered...
wymt.com
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wymt.com
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
wymt.com
New downtown bears, student-made banners hit the streets of Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, officials in Pikeville were on the hunt for local artists to design new downtown bears. Now, some of these designs have come to life and have been placed all over the city’s streets. “We had an overwhelming number of applications, and it was...
wymt.com
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be months, even years.’ Knott County still in early days of recovery
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex remains a hub for recovery in a community that is still desperate for aid. “You know, I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order, but we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.” Said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.
wymt.com
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Power theft using…jumper cables?
SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
wymt.com
97% of water restored to City of Hazard water customers, mayor says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini explained Tuesday morning how hard city crews and outside crews have worked to restore water to City of Hazard water customers. So far, 97% of customers have water. The mayor said two of the city’s main water lines exploded. ”Then at...
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
1039thebulldog.com
SNAP disaster food benefits approved for all flood ravaged counties
Governor Andy Beshear has announced that disaster food benefits have been approved for all 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from the flooding. You can start applying for what they call DSNAP benefits tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24. You can apply by calling or going in person to the...
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
