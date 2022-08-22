ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Two Wisconsinites claim best mullet in 2022 championships

By Brenda Ordonez
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqNCG_0hQxsheC00

(WFRV) – Wisconsin has always been known for its tasty cheese, must-sip beer, and killer football team- and now it’s adding award-winning mullets to the list.

After several days of anticipation, the USA Mullet Championships announced Sunday the teen’s and kid’s division winners.

Taking home first place for the kid’s division was Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie . Bailey secured nearly 10,000 votes beating out his competitors by more than 1,000 votes.

Bailey is now the second individual from Menomonie to have made the finale. In 2021, Josh Boyette of Menomonie got third place in the USA Mullet Championships teen’s division with 4,324 votes.

And this year, the teen’s division was graced with another familiar face, but this time it was for the top spot.

Earning first place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship teen’s division was Cayden Kershaw of Wausau . Kershaw received 3,215 votes just barely surpassing the second-place winner, Fisher Monds of Hilliard, Florida, who received 3,196 votes.

Also landing on the teen’s division leaderboard this year was 13-year-old Lawrence resident, Max Weihbrecht, who came in third place.

In a previous interview with WFRV , Weihbrecht’s mother shared that he had been growing out his mullet for about two years.

The business-in-the-front party-in-the-back hairstyle was first popularized in the 1980s, but according to History.com , evidence suggests that humans have rocked the shaggy hair-do for centuries.

And yet despite having been around for hundreds of years, the term “mullet” wasn’t actually coined until 1994 thanks to the Beastie Boys’ song “Mullet Head.”

To learn more about the origins of mullets, click here . To see photos of the 2022 USA Mullet Champions, click here.

