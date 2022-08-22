Read full article on original website
Judge sets schedule for Andrew Warren's suspension lawsuit against DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights filed suit last week to get his job back, saying the Republican leader violated his First Amendment rights. A newly-released schedule reveals a judge...
Referendum recount of 228,000 ballots underway in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Ballot counting machines were working overtime at the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, where an automatic recount is underway. It comes after voters narrowly rejected a property tax increase to pay for teacher raises in the Hillsborough school district. The difference in that election...
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
I-Team turns to experts for advice in our 'State of Hate' series
Poynter Institute and representatives of community groups give advice as to how rise of white supremacy should be covered, so as not to give hate groups a platform to recruit.
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay welcomes 15 beagles from mass-breeding facility
TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has opened its doors to 15 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility out of Virginia. And that's not all of the dogs being saved from that location. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles.
Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
thegabber.com
Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections
Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable
The Florida attorney general candidate has used her campaign to inform the public about what legally should be happening and pointed to better ways the state can serve the public. The post ‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable appeared first on NewsOne.
Tampa jury convicts man of federal hate crime for 'racially motivated attack'
A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."
Was Hillsborough’s suspended state attorney soft on crime? We look into case that drew criticism
8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi is diving into one of the cases cited to criticize Warren.
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Florida Man Convicted in Road Rage Against Black Driver
Suspect could get 10 years for forcing his car off the road and trying to assault him while shouting racial slurs
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said. The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty...
Clearwater man sent threatening emails to attorneys representing HOA: affidavit
A Clearwater man involved in a civil dispute with his homeowner's association was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to the firm representing the HOA.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Health alert connected to blue-green algae lifted for Hillsborough River
TAMPA, Fla. — A health alert issued for the Hillsborough River after harmful blue-green algal toxins were detected has now been lifted. Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County first announced the alert after finding the toxins north of Morris Bridge Road, west of Interstate 75.
Florida Gov. DeSantis stops in Sarasota for Education Agenda Tour
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two days before the primary election begins, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Sarasota and talked about education while showing support for several Tampa Bay area school board candidates. "Floridians want our school system to be about educating kids, not indoctrinating kids," DeSantis said to a...
