Read full article on original website
Rich Zuchoski
10d ago
I’ve had Polish Villa and Potts Deli Pierogi. Both are very good but come in second to my homemade. Everyone says my wife and I should’ve been in the restaurant business
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
You Can Get A Free Coffee Today In Buffalo, New York
We’re getting closer to the beginning of the school year in Western New York and one coffee chain is giving away a free cup of coffee. In Western New York, teachers are encouraged to stop by Dunkin’ on Thursday, Sept. 1 for a free medium or hot coffee.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Things Every Guy Does In Buffalo, New York
Over the years, after spending more and more time in Buffalo proper, my fellow ladies and I have made some keen observations about the guys who live here in Buffalo, New York. There are certain, um, quirks shall we say, that every single guy who specifically lives in the Buffalo area has. It’s not a bad thing, we swear! But you have to admit - Buffalo-area men are definitely their own breed. And I guarantee every single one of them has been guilty of possessing these specific Buffalo-man traits.
This Group Says It’s Time To Stop Eating Buffalo Wings
Football season is underway, but a group says you should stop eating Buffalo chicken wings. Buffalo wings are definitely a Bills' tailgating or watch party staple. A Buffalo wing in American cuisine is an unbreaded chicken wing section (flat or drumette) that is generally deep-fried and then coated or dipped in a sauce consisting of a vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter prior to serving. They are traditionally served hot, along with celery sticks and carrot sticks with blue cheese dressing or, primarily outside of New York, ranch dressing for dipping.
Something Big Is Happening At The Buffalo Wing Festival
It’s never happened before, but this change is something you are going to love. The Buffalo Wing Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at Highmark Stadium during Labor Day weekend. It’s one of the few chances you get in the year to actually go down to the NFL field, walk around and hang out.
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo
It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Flags Needs a Theme Park on the Buffalo Waterfront
With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
Top 5 Ways To Stay Cool When It’s Very Hot In Buffalo
For as many snow and cold weather jokes that Buffalo has to endure, many people seem to forget how hot and humid Buffalo summers can be. The end of August 2022 is going out in style in Western New York with some hot temperatures and high humidity. Many parts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
One Of The Best Places To Watch The Buffalo Bills Is…
It’s one of the best places to watch the Buffalo Bills games, other than Highmark Stadium, and it is welcoming the Mafia back for another season. You may frequently spend your football games in the tailgating parking lots, and that’s fun, but you have to try this other hotspot at least once.
Food Costs Have Buffalo Missing These 4 Grocery Stores
While the cost of food continues to rise, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple;e of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just this year. THat makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
Bills Fans Need To Book Hotel Rooms Now For Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have wrapped up their preseason and are getting ready for the long-awaited season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 8th. As the excitement and anxiety of the season ramp up, many are looking way ahead to the playoffs and the possibility if a Super Bowl run. If that is you and you want to see the game in person, you better book a hotel room now.
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
Something Strange Washed Up On The Beach In Dunkirk
We've all seen some pretty strange things on the beaches here in Western New York. But it's not every day that you see one of these wash up. We've seen strange fish that seem like they don't belong, clothing that makes you wonder how that person got home, and even some people on Lake Erie's beaches early in the morning. But it's not every day that you see one of these...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3