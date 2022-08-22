Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ten injured in four car pile-up
TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victims rescued from Hudson after jet ski collision
NEW HAMBURG – Two people were injured during a collision between two personal watercraft on the Hudson River on Wednesday. New Hamburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Renihan said his agency was dispatched to the wreck at 4:48 p.m. on August 24. New Hamburg firefighters launched their rescue boat and...
Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point, Police Say
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on a busy stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway. It happened in Rockland County around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the town of Stony Point. State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Ford Escape...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Truck slams into building in Sullivan County
GRAHAMSVILLE – A driver had to be extricated when a box truck slammed into a building at Claryville Road and Route 55 in Grahamsville Wednesday night. In addition to local firefighters at the scene, the Orange County collapse team was called in to remove the driver from the vehicle. A medivac helicopter also responded to remove the injured person.
Police ID 62-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Woodbury Crash
State police have released the identity of a man killed during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash, that also injured five. Sullivan County resident IkSong Jin, age 62, from Monticello died after the crash that took place in Orange County on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury. An initial investigation of...
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another body found in Orange County
MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
theharlemvalleynews.net
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. UPDATE: State Police have identified the operator of the Nissan X-Terra as IkSong Jin, age 62 from Monticello. Investigation is continuing on the cause of the crash. ***************************************************************************************************************************************************. On August 15,...
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames.
Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
Pickup pulling excavator loses brakes, crashes into N.J. tire shop, authorities say
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx car crash in front of Yankee Stadium
At least one person is dead after they were involved in a Bronx car crash this morning, police say.
Mount Marion man charged after backyard fire grows out of control
Saugerties police say 22-year-old Nicholas Mitchell had a large pile of construction debris burning at his residence in Mount Marion.
NYPD: 1 in critical condition after Bronx car crash
At least one person is in critical condition after they were involved in a Bronx crash this morning, police say.
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
