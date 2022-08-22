ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ten injured in four car pile-up

TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
GOSHEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Subaru
WBRE

Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victims rescued from Hudson after jet ski collision

NEW HAMBURG – Two people were injured during a collision between two personal watercraft on the Hudson River on Wednesday. New Hamburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Renihan said his agency was dispatched to the wreck at 4:48 p.m. on August 24. New Hamburg firefighters launched their rescue boat and...
NEW HAMBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Truck slams into building in Sullivan County

GRAHAMSVILLE – A driver had to be extricated when a box truck slammed into a building at Claryville Road and Route 55 in Grahamsville Wednesday night. In addition to local firefighters at the scene, the Orange County collapse team was called in to remove the driver from the vehicle. A medivac helicopter also responded to remove the injured person.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID 62-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Woodbury Crash

State police have released the identity of a man killed during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash, that also injured five. Sullivan County resident IkSong Jin, age 62, from Monticello died after the crash that took place in Orange County on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury. An initial investigation of...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another body found in Orange County

MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. UPDATE: State Police have identified the operator of the Nissan X-Terra as IkSong Jin, age 62 from Monticello. Investigation is continuing on the cause of the crash. ***************************************************************************************************************************************************. On August 15,...
WOODBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy