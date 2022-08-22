Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Emma Lodge
Mary Emma Lodge, 76, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Mary Emma was born on November 26, 1945, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Wilcox) Dieckmann in Charlotte, North Carolina. She married John H. Lodge on August 9, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Margaret Kay (Vanhoozer) DeLong
Margaret Kay (Vanhoozer) DeLong, 66, of Cabot, Arkansas departed this life Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the VA Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born October 26, 1955, the daughter of Vollie and Dorothy (Davis) Vanhoozer. Her parents both preceded her in death and three brothers: Corley, Wade, and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jayson Uriah Strong
Jayson Uriah Strong, 41, of Batesville, departed this life on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Fargo, North Dakota. He was born in Newport on September 11, 1980 to Timothy Franklin Allen and Linda Haag Beer. He was a railroad operator and traveled throughout the United States. He will be remembered...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jimmy Lee Hughes
Jimmy Lee Hughes, 88, of Batesville, passed away on August 22, 2022. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Jimmy was born on April 7, 1934, to Dallas and Loice Gennings Hughes, who predeceased him. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother and an especially proud grandfather. He spent his working years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs
Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs, 87, passed from this world to her heavenly home on August 22, 2022. She was born in Magness, AR on June 13, 1935. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family, especially her husband, Toby. They were a perfect example of a wonderful marriage. She enjoyed her days by working in her yard, planting beautiful flowers and cooking delicious meals.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood
Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood, of Sulphur Rock, was called Home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Doris entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 74. She was born March 4, 1948, in Dyess, AR, to the late Elmer Ewell Mitchell and Avis Maxine (Bangs) Hall. Doris was of Christian faith and attended worship services at Newark Assembly of God. She was a fun-loving, spunky, comical woman who never met a stranger. She was strong-willed, confident, and secure about who she was, which made her the “life of the party” anywhere she went. Doris loved to paint, enjoyed crocheting, was a fantastic cook and even served as an officer in the local EH Club (Extension Homemakers). She enjoyed stopping at yard sales and liked taking trips to Tunica, MS. But of all of Doris’ hobbies and passions, nothing gave her more joy than fulfilling her God-given role as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was “a mother to all” and everyone knew they could depend on Doris as a source of laughter, love, and encouragement. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Montine Foster Branscum
Montine Foster Branscum, 81, of Rosie, Arkansas, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1940, in Oil Trough, Arkansas to Brown and Josie (Pruitt) Foster. Montine was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of Rosie Baptist Church which she loved. She was a homemaker who took very good care of her family. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, canning, and freezing vegetables, mowing her yard, sewing, needlework, and reading, and she had a (little known) talent for writing. She spent 63 wonderful years with her loving husband, Marcus, before he passed away on October 9, 2021. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ermal Bernice Stice
Ermal Bernice Stice passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 1, 1929, in Cushman, Arkansas to Loy and Sylvia Hon-Cowden. She was married to John M. Stice on December 1, 1945. They were married 55 years and had five children, Johnny Wayne, Terry Joe, Armanda Lee, Donald Allen and Douglas Alvin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whiterivernow.com
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Janie Wyatt
Janie Wyatt, 68, passed away on August 20, 2022, to be with The Lord and her daughter Brandi. She was surrounded by her family and her loving husband of 50 years. Janie was born in Batesville on May 31, 1954, to the late Fred and Jeanette (Davidson) Pearce. She worked as a school secretary at both Southside Middle and Southside Highschool. She took pride in her job and loved interacting and caring for all of the children over the years. Janie had a kind and loving nature and enjoyed gardening, making floral arrangements, cooking with her niece Brooklyn, helping her nephew Brantley build Legos, and most of all Janie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Comments / 0