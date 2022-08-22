ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers sex offender sentenced to prison for crimes against a child

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Lee County Sheriff's Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was found guilty of crimes against a child and sentenced to prison.

Gary Evans, 43, was arrested on February 7, 2021, at a Fort Myers motel by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) after deputies found him in a room with a missing child.

Investigators discovered Evans gave the child cocaine and had sexual intercourse with her, according to the state attorney’s office.

Evans was sentenced to 18 years in prison on three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was sentenced as a habitual felony offender for this set of charges.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison two counts of lewd and lascivious battery. For this set of charges, he was sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender.

Evans was also sentenced to 5 years in prison on three counts of child pornography possession.

Evans pled guilty to the charges, and all counts against him will run concurrently. Evans was also designated a sex offender, according to the state attorney’s office.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.

