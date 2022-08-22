Read full article on original website
Burlington Young Professionals launches community perception survey
Enter to win a one-night stay at the gorgeous Hotel Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Young Professionals (BYP), a program of the Lake Champlain Chamber, has launched the second edition of the "Greater Burlington Young Professionals Perception Survey(link is external)”. The survey aims to better understand the challenges and opportunities young professionals see in the greater Burlington area through professional, civic and personal lenses.
Vermont Changemakers Table announces $60,260 in grants to support BIPOC-led work
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table, with contributions from the Vermont Community Foundation and the Johnson Family Foundation, has distributed 22 grants totaling $60,260 to provide unrestricted operating support for organizations and initiatives led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) across Vermont. The Vermont Changemakers Table, convened...
AOE announces educator wellness partnership with Vermont Education Health Initiative
PATH Forward to Provide Targeted Wellness Supports to Vermont School Districts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it signed a contract with the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), on a program to advance educator health and wellness in Vermont. The program, PATH Forward, will provide targeted wellness supports to Vermont’s educator workforce, and support Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts in developing robust wellness programs that meet their individual needs. PATH Forward is a strategic investment in school-based wellness programs, both to meet their immediate needs, and build capacity going forward.
Champlain College honors Weiwei Wang as 2022 Distinguished Citizen
Opening Convocation ceremony celebrates top community leader. Vermont Business Magazine On Thursday, August 25th, Champlain College awarded its 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award to Weiwei Wang, co-founder, and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color (PoC) Network. In its 61st year, the Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes and...
Governor continues to push for career and technical education
Governor Scott held his weekly press conference at the Green Mountain Tech & Career Center, as he continues to push for CTE programs across the state. Screen Grab. Click image to watch. Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available...
Casella's Sayward honored by waste and recycling association
Shelley Sayward, senior vice president and general counsel at Casella Waste Systems(link is external), was recently named the National Waste and Recycling Association Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Sayward was honored for playing an integral role in helping to shape much of the policy discussion on key industry issues throughout the Northeast.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
DCF: Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help
Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school. Vermont Business Magazine The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Agency of Education (AOE) to provide a temporary food benefit to preK-12 students who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.
Vermont Democratic Party welcomes new communications director
Emily Bowers, former deputy manager of the Charity Clark for Attorney General campaign, has joined the Vermont Democratic Party(link is external) as director of communications. In her new role, Bowers is responsible for the party's overall branding, forward-facing communications and coordinated campaign messaging. “Emily comes to us with a broad...
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
Polli Properties welcomes Mia O’Farrell to real estate team
Mia O’Farrell, a Vermont native with roots in the Williston area, has joined the real estate firm Polli Properties(link is external) as client care coordinator. She is passionate about serving her local community, learning new things and executing tasks in an organized manner. O'Farrell holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, with concentrations in marketing and global business, from the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business.
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
New electric school buses cut emissions in South Burlington
Check Out the New E-Buses at SoBu Nite Out* on Thursday. Helps Environment While Cutting Costs for All GMP Customers. Vermont Business Magazine South Burlington students will be riding to school pollution-free this year, thanks to four new electric buses that have joined the school district’s fleet. Innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bus chargers will also allow the buses to provide stored energy to the grid during energy peaks which further reduces carbon emissions and costs for all Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers across Vermont.
VSAC reacts to student loan forgiveness and repayment
The following was released in response to the August 24, 2022, announcement by President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness and a new repayment restart schedule. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Student Assistance Corp (VSAC) applauds the decision by President Biden to announce student loan relief for Vermont borrowers. Under the President’s plan, Vermont federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000 will be eligible for up to $10,000 of undergraduate student loan cancelation. Borrowers who received Pell grants will be eligible for an additional $10,000. It is estimated that 30% of Vermont borrowers will be eligible for the additional cancelation.
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school
USDA invests $121 million to combat climate change across rural America
15 Projects in New Hampshire and Vermont Funded through Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Grants. Vermont Business Magazine US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh today announced USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change(link is external) across rural America. The funding will include grants for 15 energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
