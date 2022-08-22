Read full article on original website
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans
According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Five injured in possible distracted driving crash
MONTE VISTA– Distracted driving is suspected to be a contributing factor in a four-vehicle crash Thursday just east of Monte Vista that sent five people to hospitals, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). All four vehicles involved were eastbound on U.S. 160 about 3:30 p.m.,...
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
Greeley man arrested in connection with southern Colorado shooting
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening. He was taken...
