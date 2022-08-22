ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
Five injured in possible distracted driving crash

MONTE VISTA– Distracted driving is suspected to be a contributing factor in a four-vehicle crash Thursday just east of Monte Vista that sent five people to hospitals, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). All four vehicles involved were eastbound on U.S. 160 about 3:30 p.m.,...
MONTE VISTA, CO
Colorado Traffic

