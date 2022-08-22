According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.

