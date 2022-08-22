CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is excited about what he’s seen out of Baker Mayfield in the short time that he’s been with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. Now he wants to see what Mayfield can do once he really gets comfortable in the offense. Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers blanked the Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams. “He’s just getting started in this offense,” Rhule said of Mayfield, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland on July 6. “It’s like, ‘hey, what can I do?’ That’s what excites me that he has a lot of room to grow.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO