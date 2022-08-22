Read full article on original website
What the Kansas abortion vote could mean for Missouri: 'People are paying attention'
Kansas’ vote Aug. 2 was the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that an abortion access proposal has been put in front of voters. Fifty-nine percent voted against an amendment that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution. A partial recount confirmed the resounding margin.
Missouri Democrats expect turnout boost from marijuana campaign, but split on policy itself
Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent in the GOP supermajority that’s dominated the state legislature for more than a decade. And when she heard the news...
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
Sports betting is coming to Kansas just in time for football season
Kansas officials announced that the state will launch sports gaming at a "soft launch" on noon of Sept. 1. Sports betting in Kansas will be overseen by the Kansas Lottery, and will officially open fully on Sept. 8, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The four...
Foster kids kept away from their birth parents due to a lack of social workers
With almost 900 kids in foster care and just 19 social workers, Jackson County Children’s Division is short hundreds of workers and has the worst case-overload problem in the state. That means parents are going for months at a time without seeing their kids. KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports on...
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital directors and health officers across the Kansas City metro addressed concerns with available bed space Tuesday, driven in part by low staffing numbers. It's already creating difficulty getting patients the services they need and could get worse if the level of need increases. Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and...
