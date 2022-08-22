ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sports betting is coming to Kansas just in time for football season

Kansas officials announced that the state will launch sports gaming at a "soft launch" on noon of Sept. 1. Sports betting in Kansas will be overseen by the Kansas Lottery, and will officially open fully on Sept. 8, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The four...
