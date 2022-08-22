Paulo Costa reveals he made just $35,000 for Marvin Vettori fight last year, says he’s “looking forward to being a free agent”

Charles Oliveira says the original plan was to have his vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev headline UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January. The UFC announced they are set to return to Brazil in January and according to Oliveira, he was supposed to face Makhachev on the card. However, according to the former lightweight champ, he claims Makhachev refused to go to Brazil and rather pleaded to have the fight in Abu Dhabi, which is where it will now take place.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO