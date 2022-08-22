Read full article on original website
Related
A Night of Fun & Food The 3rd Annual Draw-Down ‘Under The Harvest Moon’
Get ready for an evening of fun and food and it's all for a wonderful cause. It's the 3rd Annual Draw-Down “Under the Harvest Moon”. This event benefits the great programs and clients of Texarkana Resources. All the fun will take place on Thursday, September 22 at Ramage...
Nostalgic Vintage Store Like a Trip Back in Time in Jefferson, TX
As I am writing this story it is Throwback Thursday and if you love nostalgic items as I do then you are going to love the store Vinyl aka Caddo Mercantile Antiques in Jefferson, Texas. Caddo Mercantile Antiques - Vinyl. While there are plenty of vintage antiques, Vinyl takes you...
Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countylinemagazine.com
40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All
Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
KSLA
Wiley College Marching Band returns after nearly 50 years
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After almost 50 years, the Wiley College Marching Band is making a highly anticipated return! The band was last active in the early 1970s. The college says the main goals of the band are to “enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
countylinemagazine.com
Treasure Hunting Cypress Creek Square
Big Cypress Creek in the Upper East Side of Texas was dammed in two places in the 1940s, creating a series of beautiful recreational lakes: Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Monticello, and Lake Bob Sandlin. These water wonderlands forever connected the four surrounding towns of Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant.
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Liberty-Eylau Leopards
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2021, after a 5-2 start, Liberty-Eylau finished the season on a four game losing streak. The Leopards were outscored by an average of over 30 points in those contests. “We got on our heels and it kind of knocked the wind out of our...
The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup
"The Kim Donnette Band" and "Skylar The Piano Man" highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River Country in...
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0