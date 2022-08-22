Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
IMPACT Wrestling On 8/25 Records 18% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Remains Steady
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on August 25 drew 111,000 viewers. This number is up from the 92,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating remained the same on August 25, drawing a 0.02 rating in the 18...
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drops 6% On 8/23, Demo Rating Also Declines
Viewership for the August 23 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 23 drew 678,000 viewers. This number is down 6% from the 723,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT 2.0 recorded a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which...
Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA Team Up! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/25/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 25, 2022. - KO Tag Titles: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace. - Time Machine vs. Violent By Design. - Josh Alexander vs. Vincent (non-title) - Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett (Maria Kanellis...
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension
Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
AEW Dynamite On 8/24 Draws Highest Total Viewership Since February, Grabs #1 Spot On Cable
Viewership numbers for the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 24, which was built around CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a Championship unification match, drew 1,049,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 957,000 viewers.
AEW Dynamite (8/24) Preview: Punk vs. Mox, Potential JAS Implosion, Trios Tournament Action, More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio and things are sure to get nasty in ‘Natti. Just seven days after CM Punk dropped an unexpected pipebomb on AEW TV and Kenny Omega returned to the ring, AEW fans may be witness to the most important championship match in the short history of AEW.
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Ahead of the bout, Moxley had been the AEW Interim World Champion while Punk was the proper titleholder, though he had been sidelined with an injury. Moxley will likely address his victory on AEW Dynamite.
Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side
Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out
The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country
All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Becky Lynch Interviews Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg, Shibata Set To Appear At Indie Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, August 26, 2022. - In the video linked above, WWE's Becky Lynch interviewed Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg about their new film "Me Time". - Katsuyori Shibata is set to appear and do a meet and greet at an upcoming West Coast...
Drew McIntyre: I'm Going To Kick Roman Reigns' F-cking Head Off At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre sent a heated message to Roman Reigns on the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a lengthy two-part video package, McIntyre looked back at his journey to WWE Clash at the Castle, dating back to his days when he was a wrestling fan as a kid. He reflected on his failed first WWE run and the way he scratched and clawed his way back to the company.
Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP
Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Jon Moxley On Squashing CM Punk: I Don't Get Paid By The Hour
Jon Moxley shocked the world on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he defeated CM Punk in under five minutes to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Moxley was the Interim AEW World Champion, winning the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door after Punk stepped away due to injury. Speaking to...
