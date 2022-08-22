Read full article on original website
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
2 Cities In New York State In Top 20 Places With Highest Murder Rates
Two cities in New York State have made the top 20 list of places with the most murders this year. 24/7 Wall St. conducted a study of cities in the United States with the highest murder rates. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a...
NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit
Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Troopers in NY Wrap Up Successful ‘Speed Week’ – How Many Got Nabbed?
Members of the New York State Police were out in full force over a 7-day span last week from August 15th-August 21st with a concentrated crackdown on speeders and unsafe drivers. And we appreciate the work the men and women of the NYS Police do each and every day - bravely keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe!
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
Worst Parking Job of The Year in Western New York?
Going to places around Western New York on a daily basis, you run across some pretty crazy parking jobs. Sometimes you assume it's because the person was in a hurry or maybe just a hit lazy, when the vehicle is barely on the yellow parking line. Sometimes it's street parking, and a car is either way too far off the curb or parked far too close to a bumper.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
South Buffalo debris processing facility owner faces stiff penalties
A news release from the Office of the New York Attorney General says its operations led to "incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin and traffic" in the surrounding community.
State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
Cheektowaga woman sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to 3 years probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
How to check if you have unclaimed funds in NYS
If you knew that someone owed you money, you would probably be anxious to collect it. New York State is currently holding $17.5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds. $165 million belongs to residents in Erie County alone.
Exciting News For Farm Families In New York State
The New York State Fair is underway and there are so many fun things, and food, to enjoy! But the heart and soul of the fair is, without question, agriculture. There is some great news for the hard working families that farm here in New York State. When you go...
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Adjusting school start times to deal with bus driver shortages
NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are hoping to solve their bus driver shortage with new start and end times for students. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley checked in with some districts about these new times and how parents are reacting. “So I'm...
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
