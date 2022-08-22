ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Worst Parking Job of The Year in Western New York?

Going to places around Western New York on a daily basis, you run across some pretty crazy parking jobs. Sometimes you assume it's because the person was in a hurry or maybe just a hit lazy, when the vehicle is barely on the yellow parking line. Sometimes it's street parking, and a car is either way too far off the curb or parked far too close to a bumper.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Open Letter
spectrumlocalnews.com

State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
WKBW-TV

Adjusting school start times to deal with bus driver shortages

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are hoping to solve their bus driver shortage with new start and end times for students. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley checked in with some districts about these new times and how parents are reacting. “So I'm...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch

An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy