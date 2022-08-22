ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore Sports Network

All in the Family: 2022 Toms River South High School Football Preview

It’s a new era at Toms River South where Matt Martin takes over as head coach after spending the last 11 seasons as an assistant to his uncle, Ron Signorino Jr. Martin, who is also the grandson of legendary Indians coach Ron Signorino Sr., will very much run his own program and South fans can expect to see many changes this fall. Gone will be the flexbone offense which had been a staple and replaced by a spread attack which will make the quarterback a bigger part of things. On defense, the Indians will have less personnel up front and make better use of an experienced group of linebackers. Two new coordinators will be in charge of the new systems with former Indians quarterback Bill Rankin returning to run the offense and Vinny Arminio replacing Martin and taking over the defense.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
