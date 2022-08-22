Read full article on original website
Passing the Torch: 2022 Rumson-Fair Haven High School Football Preview
For a program that has been among the most stable and consistent in the Shore Conference over the past decade, it was very fitting of Rumson-Fair Haven to undergo a coaching change that required little to no adjustment in scheme, approach, and familiarity. Championship-winning and Hall of Fame-worthy head coach...
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
New Year, Same Goals: 2022 Middletown South High School Football Preview
Middletown South is coming off a nine-win season and an appearance in a sectional final, and despite losing some of their top players to graduation the Eagles' championship aspirations remain as high as ever. After a couple of subpar seasons, Middletown South returned to the ranks of the Shore Conference's...
Big Birds: 2022 Point Pleasant Beach High School Football Preview
After going winless during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Point Beach rebounded last season with a 3-7 record, including winning their final two games. With nine returning starters on each side of the ball, the Garnet Gulls are looking forward to getting back to the playoffs and contending for the Patriot Division title.
Farrell’s Flock: 2022 Manchester Township High School Football Preview
Following a season-opening win over Monmouth Regional, Manchester dropped seven of their next eight games in what was a disappointing season following a rare winning record in 2020. Brian Wilkinson stepped down after two seasons as the head coach and this spring was replaced by Tommy Farrell, who at age...
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
All in the Family: 2022 Toms River South High School Football Preview
It’s a new era at Toms River South where Matt Martin takes over as head coach after spending the last 11 seasons as an assistant to his uncle, Ron Signorino Jr. Martin, who is also the grandson of legendary Indians coach Ron Signorino Sr., will very much run his own program and South fans can expect to see many changes this fall. Gone will be the flexbone offense which had been a staple and replaced by a spread attack which will make the quarterback a bigger part of things. On defense, the Indians will have less personnel up front and make better use of an experienced group of linebackers. Two new coordinators will be in charge of the new systems with former Indians quarterback Bill Rankin returning to run the offense and Vinny Arminio replacing Martin and taking over the defense.
Expecting to Contend: 2022 Brick Township High School Football Preview
With just a handful of starters back in the fold for the 2022 season, there are plenty of question marks surrounding the Brick Dragons football team. But just because there aren't many recognizable names doesn't mean the expectations have changed for one of the most tradition-rich schools in the Shore Conference.
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey
One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
Best Breakfast Spots Chosen By You in Ocean County, New Jersey
They say it's the most important meal of the day, breakfast. People love breakfast and it's always nice to go out for breakfast. So I decided to ask you at home where are the "best breakfast spots" here in Ocean County, New Jersey. What is your favorite for breakfast? At...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Hooray! Another ALDI is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
