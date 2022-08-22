Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Houston weather: rain backs off a bit, but more stormy days lie ahead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Houston today, but overall the rain will cover much less ground than the last few days. Meanwhile, areas along the coast see a better rain chance, along with the highest potential for heavy downpours today. After a dip in the rain...
cw39.com
Houston weather: localized heavy rain today, ‘wet at times’ pattern for several more days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More downpours are expected in the Greater Houston area Wednesday. Some areas west of Houston picked up a quick one to three inches of rain before sunrise, while many other areas were left dry. That’s the nature of our current weather pattern. WATCH LIVE. Because...
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
cw39.com
Houston weather: on watch for heavy rain, slow system lingers for a few days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Between a slow moving storm system, and an atmosphere loaded with moisture, the ingredients are in place for heavy rain that may cause flooding in parts of Southeast Texas. Over the next few days, on average, we could see one to three inches of rain. However,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, how prepared is Meyerland for another storm?
MEYERLAND, Texas - Bombarded by its tragic share of trillions of gallons of Harvey rainfall, the neighborhood known as Meyerland was rapidly engulfed in rising waters, without precedent, five years ago. "It started getting into houses that had never been reached before, the floodwaters and that's when I believe true...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm
DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston HOV lanes will be open on weekends starting September 10
High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Houston freeways will soon be open seven days a week after a successful weekend pilot program that launched over the summer. METRO announced that vehicles with two or more people can use the lanes for free and solo drivers can access the lanes with a toll tag.
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Woodlands Online& LLC
TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight
THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September
United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Comments / 1