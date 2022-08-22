ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

cw39.com

Houston weather: rain backs off a bit, but more stormy days lie ahead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Houston today, but overall the rain will cover much less ground than the last few days. Meanwhile, areas along the coast see a better rain chance, along with the highest potential for heavy downpours today. After a dip in the rain...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5 years after Hurricane Harvey, how prepared is Meyerland for another storm?

MEYERLAND, Texas - Bombarded by its tragic share of trillions of gallons of Harvey rainfall, the neighborhood known as Meyerland was rapidly engulfed in rising waters, without precedent, five years ago. "It started getting into houses that had never been reached before, the floodwaters and that's when I believe true...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm

DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
DICKINSON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston HOV lanes will be open on weekends starting September 10

High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Houston freeways will soon be open seven days a week after a successful weekend pilot program that launched over the summer. METRO announced that vehicles with two or more people can use the lanes for free and solo drivers can access the lanes with a toll tag.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight

THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September

United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
TEXARKANA, AR
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

