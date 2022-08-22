Read full article on original website
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
WIBW
Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd. According to the...
WIBW
Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
People escape accidental house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental. Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire […]
Topeka fire responded to early morning structure fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch has confirmed fire crews responded to an overnight fire in the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave. Wednesday morning. Investigators have not yet reported whether anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire. It was reported to dispatch just after 3:00 a.m.
WIBW
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Topeka intersection to partially close for gas line repair
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in central Topeka may need to find a detour while crews work to repair a gas line. Starting Monday, the City of Topeka says construction work will fully close 13th Street at the intersection of 13th Street and Kansas Avenue. Kansas Avenue will remain fully open. 13th Street west of Kansas […]
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
WIBW
RCPD searches for stolen 18-foot utility trailer
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the hunt for a stolen 18-foot utility trailer. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers were called to the 100 block of 13th St. in Ogden with reports of theft. When officers...
WIBW
East Topeka house fire found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews have found that a house fire that started in East Topeka was intentionally set. The Topeka Fire Department says just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to 209 SE Arter Ave. with reports of a house fire. When crews...
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
WIBW
Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
WIBW
Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn. Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:
WIBW
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
