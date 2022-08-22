ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cinnamon Toast#Cinnamon Sugar
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Just Revealed Her Daughter Sterling's Favorite Animal & The Pics Are Beyond Adorable

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling may only be one year old, but she already has so much personality and zest for life! On their trip to the zoo, not only did Sterling get to see her favorite animal (the adorable, pink flamingo), but we got some of the cutest pics. On August 16, Brittany blessed our Instagram once again with arguably the cutest pics of her daughter Sterling that we’ve seen yet. On their little family trip to the zoo, it looks like Sterling couldn’t get enough of the animals surrounding her, making the cutest faces ever! Brittany captioned the...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ASMR
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
SHOPPING
Essence

All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding

On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Us Weekly

From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline

A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, and Peter Kraus, a personal trainer from Wisconsin.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy