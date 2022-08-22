Read full article on original website
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans Guessing Who Starts A New Reign Of Terror In Port Charles
"General Hospital" has had a lot of characters you'd hate to know in real life. That includes some amazing villains throughout the years including Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), and Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) among others (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). This has led to some shocking plot twists, such as Cesar's creepy obsession with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), which led him to torture her for decades, and the time Helena Cassadine cursed Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) and spread her evil for ages.
Who Is Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
The mysterious Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL has viewers wondering exactly who the guy is and what he’s after in Port Charles! The character first appeared in the June 15, 2022, episode, although his face was not seen. When Mason resurfaced in the July 20 show, he was played by actor Nathanyael Grey, who has had roles in the films Dead South and A Machete Killer. While Mason remains quite the mystery, here’s what we know so far!
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
The Real Reason Linsey Godfrey Left The Bold And The Beautiful
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have seen many characters come and go over the years, but some are harder to say goodbye to than others. One character who met a tragic end was Caroline Spencer. The character, played by actress Linsey Godfrey, is the daughter of Karen Spencer (via Soap Central). Caroline was first introduced to fans in 2012 when she moved to Los Angeles from New York and began working at Forrester Creations. While she was on the canvas, fans watched her engage in romances with Thomas Forrester, Rick Forrester, and Ridge Forrester.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter in New York City
We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods’ 13th season this fall. And, the cast of the series is still working hard to bring us some exciting storylines when the police procedural drama returns to TV in October. However, series star Marisa Ramirez...
How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps
"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
