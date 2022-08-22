Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherGold Hill, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo student recovering from boating accident: After three surgeries, JD Perry looks to get back on his feet and the baseball field
When Brianne Clark-Perry’s cell phone rang on July 13, the caller ID said it was her 15-year-old son, JD. It was a phone call she would never forget. He was enjoying his summer vacation, hanging out with friends and doing what he loved most: playing baseball. The night before, JD Perry had pitched in the 15U district championship baseball game, helping to lead his team to victory. They were set to go to state just days away. It was a sunny day, so JD had headed out to go boating in Shallowbag Bay in Manteo with some friends.
ourdavie.com
5 from Davie’s Xtreme Speed compete in Junior Olympics
Davie County’s summer track program, Xtreme Speed, took five athletes to the 56th-annual AAU Junior Olympic Games at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro. The event was held from July 30-Aug. 6. The five athletes had to finish in the top 16 in the district meet to advance to the...
obxtoday.com
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
msn.com
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea
This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
ourdavie.com
Teachers learn needs of local businesses
The more you know, the more you can teach. Nine Davie County Schools educators became students as they toured area companies to gain a deeper understanding of the skills needed by students to find careers and help the local industry to grow. During a three-day externship, the educators toured Ashley...
ourdavie.com
Halftime hole too deep for War Eagle football to overcome
In a game of 136 plays, one play determined whether Davie’s football team was going to possibly continue its rally from a 24-point halftime hole and put a major scare in the Mooresville Blue Devils. After a disastrous second quarter left them trailing 31-7 at halftime, the War Eagles...
thestokesnews.com
The Palmetto shows movies once again
The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
Kingsport Times-News
RCR teammates looking for more in playoffs
WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series. The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
WITN
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
ourdavie.com
Families & Friends: Scholarships started through community foundation
This is the eighth in a series highlighting the people and organizations behind the named scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. This week we highlight two scholarships focused on student athletes. Two students from the Class of 2022 left for college with an investment from its community through these scholarships.
ourdavie.com
Varsity volleyball up and down in early going
The Davie varsity volleyball team opened the season with 3-0 wins over North Surry and Crest. (Good.) Then it lost by 3-0 margins to South Iredell and Hough. (Not so good.) Coach Amber Brandon wasn’t content when it was over, but the War Eagles did just enough to take all three sets at North Surry on Aug. 16. The scores were 25-20, 27-25, 25-22.
ourdavie.com
Local Events
Community breakfast, Farmington United Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserole, coffee, OJ. Donations to support church ministries. Reunions. Friday, Sept. 23. Davie High Class of ‘72 50th-year reunion, The Farmhouse at Gemini Branch, 3320 NC 801 N.,...
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
thestokesnews.com
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
ourdavie.com
New Highway Patrol officer assigned to Davie
The N.C. State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School, including Andrew Lewis Martin of Germanton, who has been assigned to Davie County. He is scheduled to start work here on Aug. 31. The ceremony ended 25 weeks of courses...
wcti12.com
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever
We NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, become the largest HBCU student body of all-time heading into fall 2022. The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
