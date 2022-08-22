Read full article on original website
Related
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation
Comedians and entertainers have been trying to nail down the perfect Donald Trump impression for years now, but Jamie Foxx might have them all beat. On Thursday, the 54-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast alongside Snoop Dogg to talk about their new Netflix movie Day Shift with co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller.
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
People
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying some together time in New York City. The singer and rapper stepped out with each other Tuesday night city, with the "Love on the Brain" star sporting thick white sunglasses, a blue No. 99 football jersey, green-and-black checkerboard pajama pants and black Adidas sneakers.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
People
Chingy Drops Vulnerable New Single 'Can't Blame Me' About Overcoming 'Rumors and False Narratives'
Chingy is getting real about his past. The rapper is launching into a new era with his vulnerable new jam, "Can't Blame Me," which premieres today exclusively on PEOPLE and marks the lead single off his upcoming sixth full-length studio album, Chinglish. "Wanna blame me? / It's cool, 'cause you...
Britney Spears Reacts to 'Hold Me Closer' Collab with Elton John Reaching No. 1
Britney Spears had "the best day ever" thanks to the success of her new song with Elton John. On Friday, Spears, 40, and John, 75, released their collaboration "Hold Me Closer," which was an instant hit as it reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, Spears said.
People
310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0