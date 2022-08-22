Melanie Fiona says the year she found the love of her life, her mantra was: “Happy, Healthy, Creative.”. In an interview with xoNecole, the Grammy Award winner discussed how a season of solitude and self-work set the tone for so many aspects of her life—especially marriage. “I started valuing my time, my energy, my body, my love, my generosity, and grace for myself more than ever,” Fiona shared. "I realized that I was not preserving myself for me or who deserved me. And so the minute I started operating from that space, I woke up and was ready to meet someone. I said it so clearly and just operated from a space of openness and positivity and self-love and self-value."

