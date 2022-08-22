Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist

Photo Courtesy of Kansas American Legion

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68.

Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run.

Those who knew Dave say he was very passionate and involved in the run

The crash report indicates wet roadways at the time of Dave’s crash.

Those wishing to pay their respects can visit the Kansas American Legion’s post here.

