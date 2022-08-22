African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.

Charles Oliha, 46, was accused of opening the front door to the alleged victim's Upper Manhattan building and following her to her apartment on Sunday around noon and raping her twice, sources told the Daily News .

The alleged victim, who reported the incident at 11 p.m. that night, had been walking her neighbor's dog when Oliha allegedly said he wanted to come to her apartment.

Despite the woman telling him she was uninterested, he followed her into her unit and raped her, she told police, sources said. A friend later persuaded her to report the attack to police.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights, near where she lives, to be evaluated.

Oliha was taken into custody but he invoked his diplomatic status, which the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau confirmed was valid, sources said.

The diplomat was released from custody around 5 a.m. Monday after a discussion with police lawyers.

A representative from the South Sudanese consulate in Manhattan did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

It remains unclear what legal actions the city might consider taking, according to the report.

Julian Phillips, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, told the Daily News that the investigation remains is "ongoing."

The NYPD confirmed a woman filed a report of rape in which she said a man followed her to her apartment around 12 p.m. Sunday, pushed his way inside and forced her to engage in sexual intercourse.