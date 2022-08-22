ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man fatally shot in Long Beach; investigation underway

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public's help to solve the crime.

Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, police said.

``Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that an unknown suspect approached the victim as he was standing near his parked vehicle and fired multiple gunshots toward him, which ultimately resulted in his death,'' police said in a statement.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived at the scene, police said.

``At this time, no suspect information is available and the investigation to determine the motive for the shooting remains under investigation,'' police said. ``However, detectives believe the motive to be gang-related.''

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Los Angeles, CA
