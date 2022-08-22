Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel.

A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“This is a terrible loss, and we know our community is hurting,” said Horry County spokesman Thomas Bell in a news release following the death. “Horry County is continuing to look into the matter. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Deaths from flying beach umbrellas are incredibly rare. So rare that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is only aware of two deaths from beach umbrellas between 2013 and 2018, said a CPSC spokesman in an email.

Injuries happen a bit more often. Over the nine-year period from 2010 through 2018, the CPSC estimates there were 2,800 beach umbrella-related injuries treated in emergency departments across the nation. A 2021 study in the Journal of Safety Research that analyzed data from the CPSC’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System estimated there were 5,512 injuries from beach umbrellas between 2000 and 2019.

Those deaths and injuries could be preventable. Beach umbrella safety advocates say the standard practice of sticking a beach umbrella in the sand could prevent it from flopping over, but it’s not an effective way of preventing a gust of wind from lifting the umbrella out of the ground. Instead, they say, beach umbrellas should be weighted down to prevent them from flying away.

In a July summer safety news release, the CPSC recommended beach umbrellas be stuck two feet into the sand, tilted in to the wind, and held down with an anchor or weight . It’s now working to come up with standards for testing the safety of beach umbrellas and weight products.

But none of the largest municipalities that share jurisdiction over the beaches north of Georgetown mandate that umbrellas be sunk into the sand to a particular depth or that they be weighted down, although Horry County’s beach ordinance says shading devices should be “secured” in a manner that restricts “uncontrolled” movement.

“The problem with municipalities, the problem with resorts, and the problem with beach umbrella rental companies is they don’t want to take the extra minute to add the weight to every one of their beach umbrella setups,” said Bill Schermerhorn, who invented one such weight device for beach umbrellas.

Ed Quigley used to cook quite a bit before the accident. He nearly died when a kinetic beach umbrella with an oak shaft about an inch-and-a-half in diameter skewered his left eye and penetrated his brain cavity in the summer of 2015.

Quigley and his family were enjoying a beautiful day on the sand in Bethany Beach, Delaware, and he had just finished taking pictures of his grand-nephew, who was about a year old at the time. Then a beach umbrella about 20 feet away popped into the air.

“And then I sat down in a low beach chair and my brother-in-law yelled ‘An umbrella’s come out of the sand,’” he recalled. “I turned my head and I see this umbrella lifting straight up, and then it tipped on its side and just shot into my eye.”

Quigley grabbed at the umbrella as it hit him, and tried to roll with the blow.

“That’s all I could think of, is ‘This is gonna hit me, I’ve got to roll,’” he said. “It was like a sledgehammer hitting me. Landed on my hands and knees, just blood everywhere. I was spitting blood. I almost had trouble breathing because of the volume. It was pretty drastic.”

Quigley went to the local hospital before being airlifted to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. He spent months recovering. The injury cost him the use of his left eye and left him without his sense of taste and smell.

“I loved food, he said. “So wine, any kind of food that you can image yourself loving, not being able to taste it again. For me, now, it’s about textures and temperature and things like that. If you like steak, imagine not being able to taste it again, or pizza. I loved pizza. All the good stuff.”

Quigley, now 74, can still drive cars but he’s given up riding motorcycles, which is too dangerous without both eyes. Luckily, he can still ski, although he doesn’t do moguls or black diamonds anymore. Since the accident, he’s spent his time as an advocate for beach umbrella safety, and set up a website that features devices to prevent the sort of accidents that took his taste away.

“I think the main thing that we’ve found is that just putting a beach umbrella into the sand is not effective,” he said. “If the wind comes up and is brisk at all, it can pull that right out of the sand. It doesn’t take much. You think of like a 10-mile-per-hour wind as not being much, but that’s enough to pull an umbrella out of the sand. The solution is to get a weight on the shaft of the umbrella, and there’s a number of devices that are available out there that do this.”

One such device is the BeachBub, a fold-up canvas that functions like a pouch and uses beach sand to provide enough weight to anchor down an umbrella. Once filled with sand, the base can weigh more than 120 pounds. Schermerhorn, its inventor, got the idea during a trip to Florida.

“In 2009 my wife and I were in our place in Naples, Florida, and we saw a beach umbrella accident where an umbrella went flying down the beach, hit a 7-year-old girl, slit her face from her forehead to chin and knocked her teeth out,” Schermerhorn said. “I got involved with this to try to prevent that from ever happening again.”

In 2017, Schermerhorn said he, Quigley, and the family of a woman killed by a flying beach umbrella visited Congress with a couple of lobbyists to pressure senators from New Jersey and Virginia into getting the Consumer Product Safety Commission into producing a PSA on beach umbrella safety.

In 2019, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Robert Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey sent a letter to the CPSC asking the agency what it planned to do about the issue of beach umbrella injuries.

Then last summer, Schermerhorn said the American Society for Testing and Materials, also known as ASTM International, called and asked him to be on their committee for developing testing standards for evaluating wind safety and stability of beach umbrellas and anchor devices.

ASTM International’s director of communications, Dan Bergels, said the organization formed its task group as the result of a request from Warner, Kaine Menedez and Booker, and a CPSC spokeswoman said in an email that the agency had also requested that ASTM start work on a “voluntary standard” in Fiscal Year 2020. The ASTM task group formed in February 2022.

“The goal is the publication of a consumer safety specification, which would be used by manufacturers in the development of their products and may address performance requirements of an umbrella such as wind speed durability, warnings and labeling, instructions to the consumer, etc,” Bergels said in an email.

Quigley and representatives from the consumer product safety commission are also on the committee. The agency referenced this work in a tweet after the Garden City death.

“We are aware of the beach umbrella incident that took place this week and have begun our investigatory process,” the agency tweeted two days after the incident. “CPSC Staff is also currently working with a standard development organization in hopes of developing a standard which could help establish the requirements for reliable and safe beach umbrellas and anchoring systems.”

Right now, there are no federal standard recommendations for how much weight should be added to the bottom of a beach umbrella or a ratings system for how much wind a particular umbrella can withstand. Folks who buy such umbrellas have to rely on what the manufacturer tells them.

Quigley estimated that the committee is still about six months away from coming up with some standards, but both Bergels and the CPSC spokeswoman said there was no hard deadline to complete their work.

“Work is progressing on development a standard, including a review of a testing plan and performance requirements of different shapes/sizes of umbrella canopies, shaft lengths and anchoring systems,” the CPSC spokeswoman said in an email. “There is no target date for completion at this time.”

But Schermerhorn was pleased with the CPSC’s July recommendation to put weights on beach umbrellas.

“That is the first time I have heard them actually add the weighted issue in here and that may have come from some of the work that’s coming out of our committee,” he said. “Because it goes beyond common sense. It goes without saying that if you have a patio umbrella, you use a big heavy weight to weight it down.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley both said their cities' councils hadn’t discussed changing their ordinance to require weights.

In response to a question about whether Horry County would change its ordinance to require weights on umbrellas or allow non-umbrella, wind-driven shading devices, spokesman Thomas Bell said in an email that “The county is continuing to assess but no decisions have been made.”

Quigley said that because there are currently no standards to which communities could refer, a municipality that wanted to require weight on beach umbrellas would have to do its own research to come up with a safe and manageable ordinance.

“This standard that’s going to come out of the Consumer Product Safety Commission would be the first step, and then publicity around that,” Quigley said. “And then communities could just say that ‘[We] want people on our beaches to adhere to this standard,’ and there would be something for them to refer to.”

Hatley said the North Myrtle Beach City Council hadn’t discussed whether to allow summer use of wind-driven shading devices either. But she pointed out that North Myrtle Beach’s lifeguards are the only ones in Horry County certified by the United States Lifesaving Association and that other city employees are responsible for safely burying city beach umbrellas.

Although individuals can bring their own umbrellas, Hatley said city-rented umbrellas have their tips squared off and are set up by non-lifeguard employees trained specifically to set them up.

“We have every umbrella marked on how deep to bury it, and we bury ours deeper than what is recommended by the umbrella companies to make sure that they are more steady in the sand,” Hatley said. City spokesman Donald Graham said they’re buried 19 inches deep, an inch over the manufacturer recommendation. (The CPSC July news release, however, recommended a depth of two feet.)

“They are trained how to set an umbrella up,” Hatley continued. “They are trained on how to do that before they go out or start working with us. They are also there to keep an eye on the umbrellas and keep an eye on the chairs and umbrellas in case of strong winds. They are trained to let down the umbrellas.”

Neither North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach nor Horry County allows wind-driven shade devices to be used on the beach during most of the summer. Surfside Beach does allow them with certain location restrictions to make sure first responders can get to the beach during an emergency. North Myrtle Beach allows them outside of its peak-season window of May 15 to Sept. 15, and Myrtle Beach allows them except for between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Horry County doesn’t allow them at any time.

“We at this time we have found that using the umbrellas is the best way because a lot of these devices, shading devices, they blocked the view,” Hatley said. “Once they are put up with stakes and ropes and so forth, it’s harder for our emergency operation officers to get down to an emergency, so at this time we haven’t considered changing our rules.”

But the city of Myrtle Beach may consider a change.

One such wind-driven shading device manufacturer, the Shibumi Shade, markets itself as a less dangerous alternative to regular beach umbrellas.

The company declined a request for an interview, but on its website says “Unlike other common tents and umbrellas, the Shibumi Shade cannot catch the wind and blow down the beach. This makes the Shibumi Shade a safer shade option.”

Last month, the company made a presentation to the city of Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee.

“We just brought it up about things we may be looking at in the fall that would be in preparation for next year,” said committee chairman Steve Taylor. “They came in, they gave a good presentation, it’s a good product. But it doesn’t fit within the current guidelines of the ordinance.”

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the company had approached the city about giving a presentation. In the presentation, the company cited the popularity of its product and its relative safety compared to beach umbrellas, and Taylor said last week that he didn’t think public demand for the product would go away.

Kruea said the city’s rationale for a change to the ordinance is “a combination of all possible reasons, but not one in particular. From the company's point of view, they want to sell more Shibumi shades to our beach-goers.”

Kruea said when the city first passed its ordinance regulating beach shading devices, the impetus was an issue of real estate.

“Back in 2014 when this law took effect, the number of tents and canopies and other shade devices were so plentiful that there was very little beach left for anybody to enjoy,” Kruea said. “There was a concern about ‘if you need to get emergency vehicles out there, how would you do that through this wall of tents and canopies?’”

But the Shibumi Shade and others like it use only two anchor points instead of four. And the company now has a smaller two-person version of its product that the city is more amenable to allowing.

“It has benefits, but the larger (original) one is pretty big and occupies a large footprint, which was a main reason for the ‘umbrellas only’ rule back in 2014,” Kruea said in an email. Shibumi’s website says the larger original version provides 150 square feet of shade, while the mini version provides 75 square feet.

The Shibumi isn’t the only wind-driven shade device on the market either, and a new city ordinance would likely be tailored to allow for wind-driven shading device in general. Not all devices are exactly like the Shibumi. For example, other devices have a single pole stuck into the sand with a crossbar at the top to hold up a rectangular canvas that provides shade when it blows in the wind.

“This isn’t about Shibumi Shades, it’s about that particular type of device; a wind-driven shading device,” Taylor said. “And now there’s all different ones out there that we don’t want to have someone spending time having to determining whether it’s legal or not.”

If the committee decides to recommend a change to the ordinance, Taylor said it’s not likely that the wind-driven shading devices would be allowed in commercial areas, but instead would be limited to residential areas, such as 32nd Avenue North up to 67th Avenue North.

If the city changed its rules, it would likely start with a recommendation from the beach advisory committee sometime in the fall and then have to pass two readings by city council in order to be in effect by next summer.

“It’s a great product,” Taylor said, “but we’ve got to make sure it fits in and that it’s enforceable and it's manageable and it doesn’t create more problems.”