ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report

Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
International Business Times

New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot

How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
WASHINGTON STATE
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England States#Distracted Driving
thecentersquare.com

Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How the Foreclosure Rate in Maine Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
AOL Corp

How long $500K will last in retirement in each state

When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. Although conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Report: New Hampshire ranked No. 2 in unemployment gains

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and its labor market also has recovered faster than most other states. That's according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub, which gave the Granite State a second place ranking among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Washington and Massachusetts to follow California's gas car sales ban

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) that governs motor vehicle emissions for the state adopted new rules that will require 35% of the new cars sold in the state are electric or plug-in hybrids by 2026, with that percentage rising to 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case

A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy