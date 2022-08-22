Read full article on original website
A new study from the National Center for Health Statistics breaks down the life expectancy by state across the U.S. and offers some interesting insight into the role your surroundings can play in your health. The results were compiled based on data from 2020 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
CNBC
Vermont, North Carolina and Hawaii are among the top 10 safest U.S. states during Covid-19
Though Covid-19 transmission rates, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward in the U.S., there are some states that may be safer to live in than others because of factors like how well they have kept the pandemic under control. A new report by WalletHub, published Thursday, ranked all 50 states...
A Maine newspaper responded to the New York Post for publishing ‘the worst Maine travel piece of the year’
"This column checks all the wrong boxes," The Bangor Daily News Editorial Board wrote. A Maine newspaper is criticizing the New York Post for publishing an “abysmal” travel column earlier this week, calling it “the worst Maine travel piece of the year.”. New York Post columnist Cindy...
Washington Examiner
Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report
Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
International Business Times
New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot
How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
What state has the longest life expectancy? See where yours ranks on this list.
Life expectancy dropped in 2020 in every U.S. state, mainly due to COVID-19 and was the lowest average in nearly two decades. Hawaii had the highest.
digg.com
The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized
Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
thecentersquare.com
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
Connecticut woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman who has cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard,...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Maine Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
Map shows the average life expectancy for people in each state
Hawaii had the highest average life expectancy of any state, and Mississippi had the lowest, according to the CDC report.
AOL Corp
How long $500K will last in retirement in each state
When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. Although conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
thecentersquare.com
Report: New Hampshire ranked No. 2 in unemployment gains
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and its labor market also has recovered faster than most other states. That's according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub, which gave the Granite State a second place ranking among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOXBusiness
Washington and Massachusetts to follow California's gas car sales ban
Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) that governs motor vehicle emissions for the state adopted new rules that will require 35% of the new cars sold in the state are electric or plug-in hybrids by 2026, with that percentage rising to 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
Minnesota Reports Higher Gun Sales per Capita Than Most States This Year
Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
foodsafetynews.com
Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case
A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
Check Out The 25 Richest Places In Colorado
It would be nice to live and play among the top one percent, wouldn't it?. Even if that isn't necessarily a dream of yours, I'm sure you can admit that, at the very least, it would be nice to be able to live comfortably without ever having to worry about money.
Life expectancy in Hawaii is 9 years longer than in Mississippi
Differences in lifestyles and other factors are linked to big gaps in life expectancy between residents of various U.S. states, 2020 data shows.
