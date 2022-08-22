Effective: 2022-08-27 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amalia, or 14 miles northeast of Questa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Costilla and Amalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

TAOS COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO