Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amalia, or 14 miles northeast of Questa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Costilla and Amalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Las Animas County through 315 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Segundo, or 12 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cokedale, Trinidad and Starkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Costilla County through 315 PM MDT At 249 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jaroso, or 21 miles north of Questa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mesita, San Pablo, Sanchez Reservoir, Jaroso, Chama and Garcia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
