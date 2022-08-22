Read full article on original website
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Boomer and Gio: Does Brodie Van Wagenen deserve credit for current state of Mets?
A caller suggested that Brodie Van Wagenen deserves credit for where the Mets are today, and Boomer and Gio went through his tenure to decide if that’s true.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom thankful Mets didn't draft him: 'That would have been terrible'
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom has been tearing it up as the team tries to catch the Mets in the NL East, whom Grissom is quite thankful did not draft him three years ago.
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Massapequa Coast's World Series little leaguers heading to Friday Mets game
The trip home for the Massapequa Coast World Series Little League team just got a little sweeter.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Bat crazy! Fans reluctantly give up souvenir at Phils game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That's when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall's lap behind the...
Boys soccer preview 2022: 20 must-see players who are primed for a breakout season
With so many talented boys soccer players returning to their respective teams this season, it’s hard to pinpoint some of the names who are primed for a breakout season. It never hurts to try though. NJ.com has covered you with 20 breakout players who could significantly impact their team...
Which elite talents are back? Returning All-State girls soccer players for 2022
The girls soccer season starts in a few weeks and when high school sports pick back up again this fall in New Jersey, there will be elite talent back across the state of New Jersey. Take a look at the players that earned All-State honors a year ago and are...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep downs Archbishop Spalding (MD) in season’s first test (WATCH)
There will be some clips in Saturday’s film session for head coach Dan Sabella to nitpick, but his team got the job done on Friday. Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, put together its best offensive point total since 2019 on its way to a 48-28 season-opening win over Archbishop Spalding under the lights in Ramsey.
Girls Tennis: Singles players to watch for in 2022
Aria Nina Abalos, Montclair Kimberley, Freshman (8.64 UTR) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference National Silver Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Complete 2022 HS football preview, with outlook for every division & lots more
Welcome to the 2022 New Jersey high school football season. Week 0 begins Friday, with a handful of teams taking the field, including some of the top teams in the Garden State. The rest of the state gets underway next week, with a full slate of games on the docket.
