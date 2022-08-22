Read full article on original website
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
Small businesses hit as climate change floods Charleston's historic district
This story was produced through a collaboration between ABC News 4 Charleston and Climate Central, a nonadvocacy science and news organization. Alanna Elder (Climate Central) and Kelly Van Baalen (Climate Central) contributed data reporting. A forecast high tide is all it can take to prompt Donald Goodemote to shut down...
IOP community raises money for grocery store worker after scam
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam. Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last 2.5 years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into a new […]
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
Public waterfront access, restaurants, hotels, housing could be coming to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of Union Pier is up for discussion. South Carolina Ports Authority hosted its first public input meeting Thursday night to discuss new developments that may soon be underway on Charleston's east side. Much of Union Pier now sits as a parking lot for...
FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes back open on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on the Ravenel bridge has been cleared. It happened on the northbound side of the bridge and closed two left lanes. There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action
One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
Charleston dedicates municipal courtroom to Judge Richard Fields
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A courtroom at the Charleston Municipal Court now has a new name in honor of the first Black elected judicial official in the Southeast. Retired Judge Richard Fields, 101, watched virtually as Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston City Council and members of the Charleston Bar Association bestowed the honor.
