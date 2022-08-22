ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lambertville, NJ
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brown
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters

In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Hurricane Ida#Nj Advance Media
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nissan
NJ.com

3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say

Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy