Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Related
N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 14
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County shut down until further notice after 14 people were hurt on the amusement ride. The 19-story tall wooden coaster malfunctioned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Jackson Township...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Court deals NY Waterway a set back in ferry war over lucrative NYC commuter route
A Superior Court judge denied temporarily halting SeaStreak’s scheduled takeover of Monmouth County ferry operations from rival New York Waterway, but a lawsuit trying to stop the switch will continue. NY Waterway’s request for a court order temporarily stopping the October change in ferry operators was denied on Aug....
RELATED PEOPLE
E-ZPass credits due for 86,000 cars overcharged at NJ Route 1 toll bridge
TRENTON — Tens of thousands of drivers with E-ZPass who were overcharged while crossing the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge this year should watch their accounts closely for credits in the coming weeks. From February through the first week of July, thousands of passenger vehicles were overcharged a $9...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
Hazmat crews investigating suspicious jug in Telford, Bucks County
TELFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspicious jug prompted a hazmat response in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday night in Telford.The large jug was discovered around 6:30 p.m. off of County Line Road.The Montgomery County bomb squad was also called to help.There's no word on what is in the jug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say
Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
Multiple people hurt after Six Flags roller coaster malfunctions
UPDATE: N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 19. Several people were injured Thursday night on El Toro, a wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, park officials told NJ Advance Media.
Cows, tractors and alpacas. Scenes from an N.J. agricultural fair. (PHOTOS)
There were no lions and tigers and bears, but there are goats, horses, cows, sheep, dogs and alpacas aplenty. That’s because this isn’t the Land of Oz, it’s The Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair, which runs through Sunday featuring a full schedule of events.
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
NJ.com
NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0