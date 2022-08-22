Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
WLOS.com
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
WLOS.com
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
WLOS.com
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
1 Injured After 'Bizarre' Car Crash In North Carolina
Officials said a car fell off an overpass and landed on top of another before bursting into flames.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Henderson Co. Courthouse
A bomb threat Tuesday afternoon forced the evacuation of the Henderson County Courthouse.
Woman faces drug charges following ‘suspicious’ activity in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing multiple drug charges following "suspicious" activity Saturday in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
Comments / 0