Asheville, NC

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.

