Springfield, MA

Forest Park residents asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking residents in the Garfield Street area of Forest Park to check their outdoor security cameras for any suspicious activity on Friday.

Police believe any incidents would likely have occurred between the hours of noon and 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers were called to a home on Garfield Street for a report of a house break-in, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

If you have any information or have surveillance footage that may be useful, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

