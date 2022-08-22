ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Teen was making bombs to sell online in Atwater, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVrEW_0hQxiotp00

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 17-year-old allegedly making bombs at a home in Atwater was arrested on Monday by a law-enforcement team made up of police, sheriff’s office, and FBI, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the FBI received a tip on Sunday about the 17-year-old making bombs to sell to others online. The operation was based out of a home in Atwater, in the area of Shaffer Road and Pacemaker Drive.

Law enforcement raided the home on Monday after securing a search warrant. Deputies say they found bomb-making equipment and arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of making the bombs. None of the bomb-making equipment was live at the time.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was the only person involved in the bomb-making. Deputies added that the teenager’s parents have been questioned – but not arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Atwater, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Atwater, CA
Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Mortgage fraud scheme suspects charged

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mortgage loan officer and real estate agents were charged in a mortgage fraud scheme in the Central Valley, according to The U.S. Department of Justice. Officials say a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 55-year-old German Antonio Lopez-Velasquez of Modesto, 27-year-old Marko Antonio Lopez of Modesto, and 48-year-old Lisa […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of M Street and 25th Street for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

New health officer announced for Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, the Merced County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Salvador Sandoval as the full-time health officer for the Department of Public Health. Dr. Sandoval had previously served as the county’s contracted health officer from April 2020 through June 2022. After the expiration of his contract, the county appointed Dr. […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
MADERA, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy