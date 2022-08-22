Teen was making bombs to sell online in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 17-year-old allegedly making bombs at a home in Atwater was arrested on Monday by a law-enforcement team made up of police, sheriff’s office, and FBI, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the FBI received a tip on Sunday about the 17-year-old making bombs to sell to others online. The operation was based out of a home in Atwater, in the area of Shaffer Road and Pacemaker Drive.
Law enforcement raided the home on Monday after securing a search warrant. Deputies say they found bomb-making equipment and arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of making the bombs. None of the bomb-making equipment was live at the time.
Investigators believe the 17-year-old was the only person involved in the bomb-making. Deputies added that the teenager’s parents have been questioned – but not arrested.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0