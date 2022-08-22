Four suspects wanted for multiple armed robberies in Memphis area, FBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Memphis Field Office hopes you can help identify the suspects responsible for multiple robberies in the Memphis area, including the robberies of seven Ace Cash Express locations.

Just after 11:15 a.m. on January 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an armed robbery at Hertz Rental Car located at 7438 Sonic Drive.

According to the FBI, the suspects entered the Hertz Rental Car armed with rifles and handguns and demanded keys to cars parked in the lot.

Two vehicles were stolen and have since been recovered, according to investigators.

That same day at approximately 11:23 a.m., rental cars stolen from Hertz were used in what the FBI called “a hostile take over” of the Bank of Bartlett.

The suspects entered the bank, ordered everyone inside to the ground, and then left with stolen proceeds.

The suspects are also wanted in connection with the robberies of seven Ace Cash Express businesses in and around the Memphis area from January 13 until and including February 5, 2022, the FBI said.

In each robbery, four people entered the business armed with rifles and handguns and demanded money from the business before leaving.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.