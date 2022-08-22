Read full article on original website
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
cbs17
Durham sheriff talks school safety for the upcoming year with SRO supervisor, psychologist
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first day of Durham Public Schools is less than a week away. Tuesday night, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead took part in a conversation with a psychologist and a School Resource Officer supervisor about keeping children safe this year. The conversation touched on everything...
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
cbs17
Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar
Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
cbs17
Raleigh among cities with highest rent hikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year. An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
cbs17
Old bridge over Raleigh beltline to be demolished
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Once the shift in traffic...
cbs17
I-40 eastbound lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
cbs17
NC Central head coach Trei Oliver talks team depth, previews season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 dropped by the North Carolina Central Eagles’ practice to talk a little offense and defense to get a gage on the teams’ depth for this upcoming season. NC Central has been using this week to prep for its opening game against...
Stop it with “I paid my student loans.” Here’s what NC schools cost back then.
At UNC, NC State and Appalachian State, school was so inexpensive in 1972 that you could pay off a year’s tuition with a summer or less of minimum wage work. | Analysis
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
cbs17
Watch: UNC’s Defensive lineman Ritzie talks about upcoming year
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–It’s game week for the UNC Tar Heels. We caught up with defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie to see how his unit was coming along. What they team was saying about getting ready for FAMU and how good the defense would be this year. He did not hold back.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
